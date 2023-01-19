VCU vs. Richmond Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 20 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The VCU Rams find themselves in a familiar position at the top of the Atlantic 10. The Rams are a battle-tested program that understands what it takes to win the conference and cause some havoc in March Madness. The Richmond Spiders are on the heels of the Rams, one game out of 1st place. The match-up is the first game between the two, but they will face off again in a month. This won't be the final crack they have at one another. Who will be victorious on Friday night -- the dominant Rams or the underrated Spiders?

VCU Rams vs. Richmond Spiders: Betting Odds

Rams forward Jalen DeLoach is a load to deal with down low for the Rams. DeLoach averages ten points per game while leading the team in rebounding and blocked shots. DeLoach is an efficient interior scorer, shooting 56% from the floor.

Rams forward Brandon Johns Jr. doesn't shoot it as well at just 26% from deep, but he does everything else well. Johns leads the team in scoring, shooting 54% from the floor and 79% from the free-throw line.

Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. is an effective scorer from anywhere on the floor. Baldwin averages 12 points per game and leads the team in assists, shooting 43% from the floor, 44% from three-point range, and 76% from the free-throw line.

Rams guard Jayden Dunn pitches in on both ends of the court. Dunn averages nine points per game and leads the team in steals.

Richmond forward Tyler Burton is making a case for Atlantic-10 Player of the Year. Burton leads the Spiders in points, rebounds, and steals. In the clutch, the Spiders turn to Burton.

Spiders center Neal Quinn makes an impact the game on both ends of the court. Quinn averages eight points and five rebounds per game while leading the team in assists. Rarely will a center be able to orchestrate an offense, but that is what Quinn can do.

Spiders forward Matt Grace flies under the radar, but his contributions are critical to the team's success. Grace averages seven points, four rebounds, and three assists per game while leading the team in blocked shots.

VCU Rams vs. Richmond Spiders: Match Details

Fixture: VCU Rams vs. Richmond Spiders

Date & Time: Friday, January 20, 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Robins Center, Richmond, Virginia

VCU Rams vs. Richmond Spiders: Prediction

Richmond will make a run in this one, but ultimately, the Rams are prepared for the challenge. Vegas believes this is a coin-flip. Take the Rams.

Final Prediction: VCU PK, O 131

