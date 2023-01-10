VCU vs. Loyola Chicago Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 10 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The VCU Rams travel to the Midwest to face the Loyola Chicago Ramblers in a battle of Atlantic 10 rivals. Admittedly, both programs have been disappointing so far this season. The VCU Rams are off to a disappointing 11-5 start.

Many teams would take this start to a season, but VCU has set the bar high for its program. Upon further review, VCU has lost games to Memphis, Temple, and Arizona State, so they're not getting beat by pushovers.

VCU has won six of its last seven and appears on the right track. On the other bench, the Loyola Chicago Ramblers' struggles are here to stay. The fighting Sister Jeans' is 6-9 and find themselves on a four-game losing streak. Can Loyola Chicago turn it around on Tuesday night, or will VCU continue on the right path?

VCU Rams vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE VCU -3.5 (-110) O 136.5 (-110) -165 Loyola Chicago +3.5 (-110) U 136.5 (-110) +140

Forward Philip Alston is the leader of the Loyola Chicago program. Alston leads the team on both ends of the floor -- the leader in points, rebounds, and blocked shots.

Guard Braden Norris complements Alston well. Norris is the fireplug of the team, with ten points per night while leading the team in assists and steals.

Ramblers Guard Ben Schwieger should not be overlooked as he has developed into a fine all-around player. Schwieger contributes ten points per night while shooting 46% from the floor and 39% from beyond the arc.

VCU Forward Brandon Johns Jr. is not a threat from beyond the arc, shooting only 27%, but he does everything else well. Johns leads the team in scoring while averaging five rebounds per game. Johns is much more efficient inside the arc, shooting 51% from the floor and 80% from the stripe.

Forward Jalen DeLoach is the VCU enforcer on the inside. DeLoach led the Rams in rebounds and blocked shots while contributing nine points per game.

Guard Jayden Dunn is a menace on defense for the Rams. Dunn averages two steals per night, leading the team.

VCU Rams vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers: Match Details

Fixture: VCU Rams vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 10, 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Joseph J. Gentile Arena, Chicago, Illinois

VCU Rams vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers: Prediction

One of my favorite picks OF THE SEASON! Loyola Chicago is struggling and doesn't have the firepower to match VCU. The Rams have fixed some of their early-season issues and are playing well. It's a road game, but I have no qualms about taking a veteran-laded program like VCU in this spot. Take the Rams and give the points.

Final Prediction: VCU Rams -3.5 (-110), Under 136.5

