Vegas Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings, Prediction, Line, Picks, and Odds - October 11 | 2022 NHL Season

The Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Los Angeles Kings in NHL action on Tuesday (October 11). It will be the first game of the season for both teams, who will look to start their campaign on a win.

The Knights have done well in the preseason with four wins in seven games and are on a three-game winning streak.

The Kings will hope to start well and perform like they did last season. They have not had an impressive pre-season and will try to start afresh and put in a good performance here.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings Odds

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER KNIGHTS +100 +1.5(-245) o6(-115) KINGS -118 -1.5(+210) u6(-104)

Vegas Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings Match Details

Fixture: Vegas Golden Knights @ Los Angeles Kings

Date & Time: Tueday, October 11; 10 pm EDT

Venue: crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Vegas Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings Key Stats

The Knights will look to start in the same vein where they beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-1 in pre-season. They missed out on a playoff spot last season against the Kings and will look to avenge that.

Jonathan Marchessault played well, making a 66-goal contribution. He amassed 66 points last season at center. He had five power play goals and 15 power-play assists last season, with 251 shots attempted.

Alex Pietrangelo has done well this season in defense. He had 13 and 31 assists, with 44 points to his credit last season. He will look to play a crucial role for the team.

The Kings had a good season last time out and will look to win this game to start their new season. They qualified for the playoffs last season but lost out in the first round.

Viktor Arvidsson had a great last game with two assists. He had 49 points last season with 49 goal contributions. He will look to better that record this time and play a key role for the team.

Sean Durzi, who plays in defense, did well in the last game. He will also have a key role to play here. He played decently last season with 24 assists and three goals.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings Prediction

Both teams will play for a win, so it could be a tight contest.

The Kings have a great record against the Knights and are expected to continue the trend. They have a well-constructed team and multiple contributors. While the Knights have done well in pre-season, they might not score enough to get a win.

Prediction: Take the Kings, ML (-118)

