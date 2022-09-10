Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Boston College Eagles Odds, Lines, Picks, and Prediction - September 10 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

When they face off on Saturday, the Boston College Eagles and Virginia Tech Hokies will both be attempting to recover from disheartening defeats. Boston College lost to Rutgers, while Virginia Tech lost to Old Dominion last week. Last season, the two faced off, with the Eagles winning 17-3.

Last week, Virginia Tech probably ought to have defeated Old Dominion, but it let up a last-second score and 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Grant Wells' four interceptions and 14 penalties for the Hokies were too much to overcome. Wells performed admirably during his previous stay at Marshall, so this week should be better for him.

Since 2011, Boston College has not started the season 0-2 and has rarely lost two straight games. In their tight loss to Rutgers, the Eagles were doomed by errors as quarterback Phil Jurkovec threw two interceptions. However, the senior will improve his performance against Virginia Tech due to his extensive college experience.

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Boston College Eagles match details

Fixture: BC at VTU

Date & Time: Saturday, September 10, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, VA

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Boston College Eagles betting odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Boston College Eagles +120 +2.5 (-105) Over 46.5 (-110) Virginia Tech Hokies -140 -2.5 (-115) Under 46.5 (-110)

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Boston College Eagles best picks

In their last 12 home games versus Boston College, the Hokies have won eight times. They have also won six straight home openers. Keshawn King, a junior running back, averaged 5.8 yards per carry and gained 111 yards versus the Monarchs from 19 carries. In its last eight games, Boston College has only twice covered the spread. Grant Wells threw four interceptions last time out and over 0.5 seems a likely bet.

Pick: Grant Wells Over 0.5 Interceptions (-160)

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Boston College Eagles betting prediction

Against Rutgers, Jurkovec accumulated 283 throwing yards and three touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Zay Flowers hauled in 10 catches for 117 yards and two scores. George Takacs, a senior tight end, grabbed seven receptions for 84 yards in the defeat. Boston College has covered four of the last five games and won three of the last four encounters between these clubs.

Prediction: Eagles +2.5 (-105)

