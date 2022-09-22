Virginia Tech Hokies vs. West Virginia Mountaineers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 22 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Virginia Tech Hokies will play host to the West Virginia Mountaineers on Thursday. Virginia Tech suffered their first loss at the hands of Old Dominion, moving their record to 2-1. Meanwhile, West Virginia were defeated 38-31 by Pittsburgh, and the Mountaineers are now at 1-2. When the Hokies and Mountaineers matched up last September, West Virginia came out on top 27-21. With not much separating these teams in terms of talent, we should be in for another closely contested affair.

Through the first three games, Virginia Tech's defense has stood out. Against the run, the Hokies are holding their opponents to a measly 40.7 yards on the ground, the fifth-best mark in the entire country. So far, West Virginia has had a decent rushing attack, headlined by Tony Mathis Jr., who has accumulated 234 rushing yards and two scores. The Hokies have also been great at limiting passing yards, so expect them to make life difficult for JT Daniels, the Mountaineers quarterback. Daniels has spent two seasons at USC and Georgia, but will now look to make his mark as a locked-in starter. In the last game, he was less productive. But over his first two contests, he was able to rack up 579 yards through the air and five TDs.

Looking at the Hokies' offense, they've been decent, but nothing too special so far. Quarterback Grant Wells has had mixed results as he's tossed four touchdowns but also thrown four picks. Running back Keshawn King is averaging an impressive 7.6 yards per carry, albeit he's only had 23 attempts. The Mountaineers defense has given up a lot of points in the last two weeks, so we'll see if anything changes Thursday night.

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. West Virginia Mountaineers match details

Fixture: West Virginia Mountaineers @ Virginia Tech Hokies

Date & Time: Thursday September 22, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, VA

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. West Virginia Mountaineers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under West Virginia Mountaineers -135 +2.5 (-105) Over 50.5 (-110) Virginia Tech Hokies +115 -2.5 (-115) Under 50.5 (-110)

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. West Virginia Mountaineers betting prediction

The Hokies' defense is the key to tonight's game. After a narrow 20-17 defeat to Old Dominion, they'll look to bounce back against a tough opponent. Expect the home side to be great against the run again, which should cause the game to go under. This would be the fourth straight game where the under has hit for Virginia Tech, and the eighth in September dating back to last season.

Prediction: West Virginia Team Total Points Under 26.5 (-120) & Game Total Under 50.5 (-110)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far