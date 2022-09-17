Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Wofford Terriers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 16 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Virginia Tech Hokies play host to the Wofford Terriers on Saturday. Virginia Tech is 1-1 after picking up their first victory of the year last week. They handled Boston College easily by a score of 27-10, and now they'll welcome Wofford, who is an FCS team, meaning they play in the lower division of Division 1 College Football. For Wofford, they've yet to score a single point this season after losing to Elon 26-0 on their home turf in Week 2. The Hokies are tabbed as huge favorites in this one. They'll enter Saturday with a lot of confidence.

The Hokies finished 6-7 last season after losing their bowl game to conclude the year. They'll have to fight to get to six wins this year, but they have a great opportunity to rattle off their second win in a row on Saturday. So far, running back Keyshawn King has stood out, as he's currently averaging 7.6 yards per carry. Quarterback Grant Wells hasn't had too great of a season so far, as he's recorded four interceptions to just two passing touchdowns. This offense as a whole should click against Wofford, who have allowed their opponents to have the lion's share of possession through two contests.

For the visiting Terriers, they've had an awful start. Last week, they tallied 128 yards of total offense, and while they only turned the ball over once, overall they couldn't get anything going. Virginia Tech's defense has looked solid so far. Anticipate for them to keep the Terriers in check as they've not even attempted a field goal this year or threatened to score.

Virginia Tech struggled to accumulate passing yards last year, and so far, we've seen more of the same. Still, they've performed decently well in other areas. Expect the run game to be featured and the defense to play well again.

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Wofford Terriers Match Details

Fixture: Wofford Terriers @ Virginia Tech Hokies

Date & Time: Saturday, September 16, 11:00 a.m. EDT

Venue: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, VA

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Wofford Terriers Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Wofford Terriers +34.5 (-110) Over 45.5 (-110) Virginia Tech Hokies -34.5 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110)

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Wofford Terriers Betting Prediction

Virginia Tech is way better talent-wise in this matchup, and it'll likely be a blowout early on. Wofford wasn't even a huge underdog last week, and they still got shut out by 26 points. Expect the Hokies to assert their dominance and win by five touchdowns on Saturday, where we'll have an early kickoff.

Prediction: Virgina Tech -34.5 (-110)

