Wake Forest vs. Missouri Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- December 23 | 2022 NCAA Football Bowl Season

Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Missouri Tigers square off in a battle for The Gasparilla Bowl. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons want to turn this game into a track meet. The Demon Deacons finished in the top 10 in the nation in passing yards.

Wake Forest wants to isolate Missouri defensive backs and exploit them. Missouri will want to slow the game down, establish the run game, and keep Wake Forest's high-powered offense off the field. Missouri may find tough sledding on Friday as the Wake Forest defense is prepared to stop the run and may have the advantage in the trenches.

Who will be victorious--the high-flying passing attack from Wake Forest or the ground-and-pound Missouri approach?

The betting odds and predictions are below:

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Missouri +1 (-110) O 58.5 (-110) +105 Wake Forest -1 (-110) U 58.5 (-110) -125

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Missouri Tigers Details

Fixture: Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Missouri Tigers

Date and Time: Friday, December 23, 6:30 pm ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Missouri Tigers Best Pick

There is nothing that Missouri do on the offensive side of the ball that would excite you. They do not pass the ball efficiently enough to threaten a defense down the field, and Missouri's running game is only average.

Wake Forest throw the ball with one of the highest efficiencies in the country. QB Sam Hartman throws the football with precision, and if he has to scramble, Hartman has shown that he doesn't mind using his legs to pick up a few first downs.

I don't see a game script where Missouri dominates upfront and controls the game with their rushing attack. Find a prop on the team total for rushing yards for Missouri, and hammer the Under.

Missouri, Team Rushing Yards: Under

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Missouri Tigers Final Prediction

These two teams, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Missouri Tigers, are a contrast of styles. Missouri want to control the football with long possessions that take time off the clock. Wake Forest want to move the ball up and down the field and challenge Missouri to keep up.

Sam Hartman has been through the rigors, and his experience plays a significant factor. The Wake Forest offense is too prolific for the Missouri Tigers to keep up. Wake Forest pulls away in the 4th Quarter. Take Wake Forest and give the point.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons -1 (-110) Over 59 (-110)

