Washington Huskies vs. 11 Michigan State Spartans Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 17| NCAA Football Season 2022

The Washington Huskies will take on the 11 Michigan State Spartans on Saturday. The Huskies are fifth in the standings and have won all their games so far. The Spartans are also in fifth place, starting their season on a high note with two wins.

The Huskies have done well and are very strong both offensively and defensively. Michael Penix Jr. is in fine form and has covered 682 passing yards at a completion percentage of 69.7.

The offense is well coordinated by Wayne Taulapapa, with 151 rushing yards at an average of 6.6 yards per attempt.

Jalen McMillan contributed to the team with 214 relieving yards at an average of 23 yards per attempt. The defense is doing great, with Alphonzo Tuputala and Cam Bright having 6 solo tackles each.

The Spartans had a great start to the season with two wins. Quarterback Payton Thorne is performing well and has covered 445 passing yards at a completion rate of 57.7%. He averages 8.6 yards per attempt.

The team is doing great while rushing, with Jalen Berger covering 227 rushing yards. The defense looks settled, with Angelo Grose and Ameer Speed contributing well. They combined to have 33 tackles, with 6 solo tackles each.

Washington Huskies vs. 11 Michigan State Spartans match details

Fixture: 11 Michigan State Spartans @ Washington Huskies

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17, 7.30 PM EDT

Venue: Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA

Washington Huskies vs. 11 Michigan State Spartans odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER MICHIGAN STATE +150 +3.5(-107) o57(-112) WASHINGTON -170 -3.5(-107) u57(-109)

Washington Huskies vs. 11 Michigan State Spartans best picks

Michael Penix Jr. will play a crucial role for the Huskies in this game. He has six touchdowns and one interception coming into the game. He will look to repeat his past performances. Its role will be important for the team during the attack.

The Spartans will need Angelo Grose for defensive duties. They will be bombarded with attacks, and a solid defense is the key to success. He has defended two passes coming into the game and will play a crucial role in the game.

Washington Huskies vs. 11 Michigan State Spartans prediction

Both teams are very strong on offense, and it will be a battle between the two defenses. The Huskies are playing brilliantly, and their attack looks uneatable. The Spartans will look to fence their chances of breaking through and scoring, but given the form in which the Huskies are, it looks very difficult.

Prediction: The Huskies will win the game

