Washington Huskies vs Arizona State Sun Devils Prediction, Odds, Line and Picks for NCAA Football Week 6 Matchup

The No. 21 Washington Huskies will try to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they face the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday afternoon.

Prior to dropping an away game at UCLA last week, Washington had won its first four games of the season. Meanwhile, Arizona State has lost its last four games after defeating Northern Arizona in the season's first game.

Prior to dropping an away game at UCLA last week, Washington had won its first four games of the season. Meanwhile, Arizona State has lost its last four games after defeating Northern Arizona in the season's first game.

Washington will be motivated to recover from its season-opening defeat, especially considering how closely it was decided last week against UCLA. The Huskies are a significantly better squad than Arizona State because they have already defeated then-No. 11 Michigan State and thrashed Stanford.

They have gained an additional day of relaxation after facing the Bruins on a Friday night.

Washington Huskies vs Arizona State Sun Devils Match Details

Fixture: Huskies at Sun Devils

Date and Time: Saturday, October 8 at 4:00 PM ET

Venue: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, AZ

Washington Huskies vs Arizona State Sun Devils Head-to-Head

From 2002 through 2015, the Sun Devils defeated the Huskies 10 times in a row, whereas Washington had prevailed in 11 of their previous 15 meetings. But in the most recent few contests, the Huskies have begun to turn the tide, splitting the most recent four contests and winning the most recent two at home.

Washington Huskies vs Arizona State Sun Devils Injury Updates

Tristan Dunn S OUT; Dunn is sidelined for unannounced reasons, and there is no timetable for a return.

Armon Parker (DL, OUT): Parker will miss an extended period with an undefined injury.

Vincent Nunley's Leg OUT: Nunley sustained a substantial leg injury and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Edefuan Ulofoshio LB Knee OUT; Ulofoshio is recuperating from a previous arm injury and has also injured his knee. He is likely to return during the midpoint of the season.

Deonce Elliott RB OUT: Elliott is sidelined with an unknown issue, and there is no timetable for his recovery.

Michael Matus DE Knee OUT: Matus suffered a torn ACL in his knee, ending his season.

Jacob Newell TE Leg OUT: Newell will sit out the entire 2022 season with a leg injury.

Washington Huskies vs Arizona State Sun Devils Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Washington Huskies +360 +12 (-110) Over 65 (-110) Arizona State Sun Devils -450 -12 (-110) Under 65 (-110)

Washington Huskies vs Arizona State Sun Devils Best Picks

One of the best quarterbacks in the nation is junior Michael Penix Jr., who has thrown for 1,733 yards and 16 touchdowns. With an average of 6.1 yards per carry, senior running back Wayne Taulapapa has amassed 355 yards and three touchdowns. Arizona State has only managed one victory in its past six games, while the Huskies have won four of their last five games while covering the spread.

Pick: Under 65 (-110)

Washington Huskies vs Arizona State Sun Devils Prediction

The Huskies are 4-1 this season. They have managed to cover the spread in all their games this season and their offense has been in sublime form this season. The Sun Devils have been struggling and have found it difficult to defend against teams with a better offense. Expect the Huskies to cover the spread tonight.

Prediction: Huskies +12 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes