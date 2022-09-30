Washington Huskies vs. UCLA Bruins Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 30 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The UCLA Bruins will be playing the Washington Huskies on Friday (September 30).

Both of these Pac-12 teams started off conference play with a victory last week. UCLA blew out Colorado in Week 4, winning 45-17 on the road. Meanwhile, 15th-ranked Washington dominated Stanford 40-22 at home.

Both schools will enter this contest with a 4-0 record, so one team is set to suffer their first loss tonight.

Washington Huskies vs. UCLA Bruins Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Washington Huskies -2.5 (-125) Over 64.5 (-110) -145 UCLA Bruins +2.5 (+105) Under 64.5 (-110) +125

Washington Huskies vs. UCLA Bruins Match Details

Fixture: UCLA Bruins @ Washington Huskies.

Date & Time: Friday, September 30, 10:30 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Rose Bowl.

Washington Huskies vs. UCLA Bruins Key Stats

Washington's offense has been carried by transfer QB Michael Penix Jr., who's having a breakout season.

Penix Jr. has totaled 1,388 passing yards, with 12 TDs to just one pick. He was never this productive for Indiana in any of the last five years, so we'll see if he can keep up this pace against UCLA's 20th-ranked defense.

Another transfer, running back Wayne Taulapapa, has also been great for Washington. He's averaging up to 6.4 yards per carry, much higher than his career average of 4.8.

The Bruins are stronger against the run, as they've allowed just 2.8 yards per attempt. Of course, they've faced mostly weak offenses, so tonight will be the biggest test so far for the home side's defense.

Meanwhile, UCLA senior QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been steady under center over the last several years, and he's off to another strong start this season. He's totaled 896 yards through the air with eight TDs, and he's also accumulated 170 rushing yards.

Running back Zach Charbonnet is up to 293 rushing yards in just three games and he's averaging a tad under seven yards per attempt. The Huskies' defense has also excelled up front, holding opposing rushers to 2.6 yards per carry.

However, while they have performed well up to now, they haven't been tested much either.

Washington Huskies vs. UCLA Bruins Best Picks

The Bruins' offense has scored 45 or more points in three of their four contests this year. Although Washington ranks high in several defensive categories, they've been two-touchdown favorites or more in every game besides one.

Expect UCLA to score 31 here tonight as their lowest total so far has been 32 in a Week 3 win.

Prediction: UCLA Team Total Over 30.5 Points (-120)

Washington Huskies vs. UCLA Bruins Betting Prediction

These teams have only met twice since the 2018 season and UCLA was able to cover on both occasions. Tonight, anticipate a hard-fought battle between two of the three undefeated Pac-12 schools.

UCLA should be able to cover here on the road given their consistency so far this season. Additionally, the over has hit in three of each team's four games this year, so expect a lot of scoring.

Prediction: UCLA +2.5 (+105) & Over 64.5 (-110)

