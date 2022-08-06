Washington Mystics vs. Chicago Sky Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 5 | 2022 WNBA Season

The Chicago Sky will be hosting the Washington Mystics on Friday night. The Sky dropped Tuesday's contest to the Dallas Wings by a score of 84-78. They're now 23-8 on the year and will remain home on Friday.

The Mystics knocked off the Las Vegas Aces 83-73 to improve their season record to 20-12. Washington is the fifth seed, which is likely the lowest they'll be, as they have a 4.5 game cushion over the sixth spot.

The Sky have had a great year, and they have the best record in the league, but against the spread, they're 15-15 with one push. Recently, oddsmakers have been overestimating Chicago's abilities, but they still are one of the more talented teams in the league.

Last game, Kahleah Copper poured in 19 points to go with 11 rebounds. The former Mystics guard leads the Sky in scoring with a career-high mark of 15.5 per game. Look for her to build off of her recent excellent play on Friday.

As a team, Chicago has been the most efficient in the WNBA, with a 47.7% from the field. They currently lead the season series two games to one over the Mystics, losing the last matchup 84-82. The Sky have covered all three contests, however, and with Washington star Elena Delle Donne resting, their chances look good to make it four.

The visiting Mystics come in having won five of six, helping them clinch a playoff berth. Delle Donne is their leading scorer at 17.0 per game. With her out on Tuesday, look for Ariel Atkins and Natasha Cloud to pick up the slack.

Atkins and Cloud combined for 29 points against the Aces, and they'll need to be just as productive to notch the victory in Chicago. Washington was able to win the last time Delle Donne was absent, so we'll see if they can do it again on the road.

Washington Mystics vs. Chicago Sky Match Details

Fixture: Washington Mystics @ Chicago Sky

Date & Time: Friday, August 5, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

Washington Mystics vs. Chicago Sky Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Washington Mystics +6 (-110) Over 160 (-110) +195 Chicago Sky -6 (-110) Under 160 (-110) -245

Washington Mystics vs. Chicago Sky Betting Prediction

The Sky should win this matchup with Washington's best player not making the trip. However, they've been poor against the spread recently. The best bet here is the over, as eight of the Sky's last nine have gone over following games where they failed to cover. Also, the previous two meetings this season have gone over by an average of 14 points.

Prediction: Over 160 (-110)

