Washington Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 2 | 2022 WNBA Season

The Washington Mystics host the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday night. The Mystics are coming off of a 78-75 victory over the Seattle Storm last time out. They're now 19-12 and hold the fifth seed in the league. For the Aces, they blew out the Indiana Fever 94-69, moving their record to 22-8. They're currently the second seed and have won five straight overall.

The Mystics have a playoff spot locked up, and they have a cushion of five games over the sixth-seeded Dallas Wings. Washington leads the season series 2-0 over Las Vegas after an exciting one-point win on the road last time out. Their 19-12 record against the spread is also impressive as they've been proving oddsmakers wrong all season long.

The Mystics are led by Elena Delle Donne, who averages 17.6 points and 6.1 rebounds. She has been a star since she entered the league back in 2013, and she's been a welcome sight after playing just three games in 2021. She tallied a double-double in her previous game versus Las Vegas and will need a similar performance for her team to notch their fourth win in five tries.

The visiting Aces are led by July Player of the Month A'Ja Wilson, who received the honor for the second time this year. She averaged 20.5 points last month, but she's been consistent all year long as well. Her teammates Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young have also had excellent seasons that they'll look to keep up on Tuesday.

Looking at Las Vegas' last five road games, they've covered the spread in all five. Also, they lead the league in total offense and have been playing really good team basketball of late. The Aces still have a chance to catch the first-seeded Chicago Sky, so look for them to try and add to their 12-3 road record on Tuesday.

Washington Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces Match Details

Fixture: Las Vegas Aces @ Washington Mystics

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 2, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

Washington Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Las Vegas Aces -3 (-110) o165 (-110) -160 Washington Mystics +3 (-110) u165 (-110) +135

Washington Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces Betting Prediction

Both teams have been playing great basketball as the regular season winds down. Las Vegas will be looking to beat Washington for the first time this season, but it won't be easy as the Mystics are 10-5 at home.

The best bet here is to target the under. It's gone that way in six of the Aces' last seven and 16 of the Mystics' previous 22 at home. Last meeting went over due to overtime, but expect Washington's league-leading defense to help get the total under.

Pick: Under 165 (-110)

