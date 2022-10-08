Washington State Cougars vs USC Trojans Prediction, Odds, Line and Picks for NCAA Football Week 6 Matchup

Caleb Williams and the No. 6 USC Trojans will look to keep their perfect record alive when they host the Washington State Cougars on Saturday (October 8) night in the NCAA.

Four of USC's five victories have been in double digits, including a 42-25 victory last week over Arizona State. In Week 5, Washington State beat California 28-9 to avenge their season-opening defeat.

USC, meanwhile, has a 5-0 record but has had at least a 9.5-point advantage in all of them. The Trojans could be caught looking ahead to their crucial matchup against No. 11 Utah the next week. Washington State, which has covered the spread in four games this season, will likely focus on this weekend.

Washington State Cougars vs USC Trojans Match Details

Fixture: Cougars at Trojans

Date and Time: Saturday, October 8; 7:30 pm ET

Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

Washington State Cougars vs USC Trojans Betting Odds

Team Money line Spread Over/Under Washington State Cougars +360 +12 (-110) Over 65 (-110) USC Trojans -450 -12 (-110) Under 65 (-110)

Cougars vs Trojans Head-to-Head

The Trojans lead the all-time series against the Cougars 61-10. They are on a three-game winning streak against Washington State. Trojans' largest margin of victory was a complete and utter demolition of the Cougars in a 69-0 win in 2008.

Cougars vs Trojans Key Stats

Team Stats: Cougars

points per game - 29.6, points allowed per game - 18.2, total yards - 380.8, yards passing - 289, yards rushing - 91.8, yards allowed - 371.6, pass yards allowed - 275.4, rush yards allowed - 96.2

Team Stats: Trojans

points per game - 42.2, points allowed per game - 19.6, total yards - 480.4, yards passing - 296.6, yards rushing - 183.8, yards allowed - 358.6, pass yards allowed - 204.2, rush yards allowed - 154.4

Cougars vs Trojans Injury Updates

Washington State Injuries

Darius Lemora, S, Questionable (Undisclosed), Jacob Seydel, OL, Questionable (Undisclosed)

USC Injuries

Morgan Breslin, DE, Probable (Undisclosed), Anthony Brown, CB, Questionable (Knee), Kevon Seymour, CB, Questionable (Shin), D.J. Morgan, RB, Questionable (Knee), Victor Blackwell, WR, Questionable (Knee), Silas Redd, RB, Doubtful (Knee)

Cougars vs Trojans Best Picks

Caleb Williams, a sophomore quarterback, has rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns while throwing for 1,402 yards, 12 touchdowns, and just one interception. With 62 touches for an average of 6.8 yards, 422 rushing yards and five touchdowns, senior running back Travis Dye has balanced the attack.

Washington State was restricted to 17 points in its lone away game so far this year, and USC has won 12 of the last 14 games between the two teams.

Pick: Under 65 (-110)

Caleb Williams over 32.5 rushing yds (-110)

Cougars vs Trojans Prediction

While Travis Dye and Austin Jones are a potent one-two punch, the Trojans are averaging 5.4 yards per rush. One of the top running backs in the nation, Dye averages 6.8 yards per carry and has racked up 518 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns in 2022.

USC should win and cover, as Caleb Williams should take advantage of the Cougars' secondary that allowed Oregon to gain 446 passing yards in Week 4.

Apart from Nakai Watson, the Cougars' backfield is devoid of strong alternatives, and they could find it difficult to stay up with the Trojans. That's especially true if Cameron Ward keeps tossing interceptions left and right.

Prediction: Trojans -12 (-110)

