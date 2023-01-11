Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 11| 2022-23 NBA Season

The Chicago Bulls play host to the Washington Wizards at the United Center on Wednesday, January 11, in NBA regular season action. The betting odds and previews are given below:

Following a very impressive three-game win streak that saw the Bulls beat the Nets, the 76ers and the Jazz in consecutive games, Chicago are now up to 10th place in the Eastern conference standings. With an overall record of 19-22 they are now level on wins with the Atlanta Hawks, who are above them in ninth place in the East and a win tonight could take the Bulls above them. They come into this game on the back of a 99-107 defeat against the Boston Celtics, a game where Zach LaVine performed admirably, leading his team in scoring with 27 points.

The Wizards seemed to have revived that season after winning five in a row, but have lost momentum once again. They have now lost all of their last three games, the latest of which came against the New Orleans Pelicans 132-112. They have now fallen to a 17-24 record overall and are down to 12th place in the East, a game behind the Raptors who have 18 wins.

Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls Match Details

Fixture: Washington Wizards @ Chicago Bulls

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Chicago Bulls Lonzo Ball Knee Out Washington Wizards Bradley Beal Hamstring Out

Both sides are without their prominent guards as Lonzo Ball is out with a knee issue while Bradley Beal misses out with a hamstring injury.

Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Washington Wizards +1 (-114) Over 229.5 (-110) -105 Chicago Bulls -1 (-105) Under 229.5 (-110) -115

Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls Starting 5s

Bulls: PG Ayo Dosunmu SG Zach LaVine SF DeMar DeRozan (GTD) PF Patrick Williams C Nikola Vucevic

Wizards: PG Monte Morris SG Cory Kispert (GTD) SF Kyle Kuzma PF Kristaps Porzingis (GTD) C Daniel Gafford (GTD)

Wizards vs. Bulls Betting Prediction

The Bulls have won three of their last four games and look the much better side in this contest. They have a very strong home record, having won 11 of their 20 games at the United Center thus far.

The Wizards are winless in three and have looked very weak in terms of chance creation in the absence of Bradley Beal. The Bulls should take this one.

Bulls: -115

