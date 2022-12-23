Washington Wizards vs. Sacramento Kings Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Picks - December 23 | 2022-23 NBA Season

For the second straight night, the Washington Wizards will be playing on the road. They were in Utah last night, and tonight they are in California to take on the Sacramento Kings.

The road trip has been a nightmare for the Wizards as they've gone 1-4, but they have a chance to wrap it up with a win tonight and mitigate the damage. For the Kings, this is game three of six in their current homestand. They've played well at home this season. This stretch is an opportunity for them to stack wins.

We'll see tonight if Washington can bounce back or if Sacramento will keep the ball rolling.

Washington Wizards vs. Sacramento Kings Match Details

Fixture: Washington Wizards vs. Sacramento Kings

Date and Time: Friday, December 23, 10:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Golden 1 Center

Washington Wizards vs. Sacramento Kings Injury Report

The injury report for this game is short right now. The Wizards haven't submitted an injury report yet, but it's safe to assume Deni Avdija (back), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), and Delon Wright Jr. (hamstring) will be questionable or out as they were last night.

For Sacramento, Richaun Holmes is the only player they have listed in any capacity. He is questionable with an illness.

Player Team Injury Status Deni Avdija Wizards Back Questionable Kristaps Porzingis Wizards Illness Questionable Delon Wright Wizards Hamstring Out Richaun Holmes Kings Illness Questionable

Wizards vs. Kings Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Washington Wizards +8.5 (-105) Over 239.0 (-110) +300 Sacramento Kings -8.5 (-115) Under 239.0 (-110) -365

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Washington Wizards vs. Sacramento Kings Starting 5s

Wizards - PG: Monte Morris, SG: Bradley Beal, SF: Deni Avdija, PF: Kyle Kuzma, C: Kristaps Porzingis

Kings - PG De'Aaron Fox, SG Kevin Huerter, SF Keegan Murray, PF Harrison Barnes, C Domantas Sabonis

Washington Wizards vs. Sacramento Kings Prediction

The Wizards, who are mired in a 2-14 stretch, might be shorthanded again and are playing the second half of a back-to-back. They're going to be tasked with slowing down the highest-scoring offense in the NBA under those circumstances.

The Kings have won three of four and have established themselves as legitimate playoff contenders in the Western Conference this season. They love lighting the beam on home nights, as they've gone 9-5 in Golden 1 Center to start the season. Meanwhile, the Wizards are 4-14 on the road. This game is Sacramento's to lose.

Prediction: Sacramento Kings -8.5 (-115)

