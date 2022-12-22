Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - December 22 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Washington Wizards (12-20) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 113-110 upset win over the Phoenix Suns. Their opponents tonight, the Utah Jazz (18-16), picked up a 126-111 win over the Detroit Pistons earlier this week.

The Wizards were on a 10-game losing skid prior to their shocking win over the Suns. The Jazz, meanwhile, were on a considerably less alarming two-game skid prior to their Pistons victory. The Utah outfit started strong this season but have slipped several times now, even enduring a five-game losing skid late last month.

Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz Match Details

Fixture: Wizards @ Jazz

Date & Time: Thursday, December 22, 09:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz Injury Report

On the Wizards' front, center Kristaps Porzingis is questionable due to illness. Shooting guard Delon Wright is out due to a hamstring injury.

On the Jazz's end, point guard Collin Sexton is questionable due to hamstring issues. Power forward Kelly Olynyk is out with an ankle injury.

Player Team Injury Status Kristaps Porzingis Wizards Illness Questionable Delon Wright Wizards Hamstring Out Collin Sexton Jazz Hamstring Questionable Kelly Olynyk Jazz Ankle Out

Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Wizards +6.5 (-110) Ov 230 (-110) +205 Jazz -6.5 (-110) Un 230 (-110) -245

Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz Starting 5s

Wizards - PG: Monte Morris, SG: Bradley Beal, SF: Deni Avdija, PF: Kyle Kuzma, C: Kristaps Porzingis

Jazz - PG: Mike Conley, SG: Jordan Clarkson, SF: Lauri Markkanen, PF: Jarred Vanderbilt, C: Walker Kessler

Wizards vs. Jazz Prediction

The Wizards have displayed some of the weakest defense in the league this season. Their offense, meanwhile, could be hindered tonight should Kristaps Porzingis not be cleared for competition. While they looked surprisingly sharp against the Suns, the Washington outfit's dismal skid highlighted the team's lack of cohesion.

The Jazz, meanwhile, have looked strong on offense for the most part this season which has carried them to plenty of notable victories. Much like the Wizards, the Utah outfit have struggled on the defensive end of the court, something that has noticeably hindered their momentum. However, their superior offense, coupled with the home-court advantage, should be enough to get the better of the Wizards tonight.

Prediction: Jazz -6.5 (-110)

