West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Kansas Jayhawks Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 10 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The West Virginia Mountaineers take on the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday at the Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers didn't start off their campaign in an ideal fashion. They lost their first game of the season against the 17th-ranked Pittsburgh Panthers 38-31. The Jayhawks, on the other hand, did manage to win their first game of the season against the TN Tech Golden Eagles 56-10.

The Mountaineers finished in sixth place in the Big 12 last season, going 6-7 overall. One of the big positives for the Mountaineers last season was their home record, going 4-2 at the Milan Puskar Stadium.

The Jayhawks were the worst team in the Big 12 division last season. They finished at the bottom of the standings with an overall record of 2-10. After an abysmal season last time out, their start to this season has been very positive. Their performance against the Golden Eagles was impressive. They beat them comprehensively 56-10.

"GAME DAY- Gold Rush. Beat Kansas."- WVUFootball

In their defeat against the Panthers, the Mountaineers' JT Daniels and CJ Donaldson were the best performers. Daniels threw for a whopping 214 yards and two touchdowns. Donaldson had seven carries over 125 yards with one touchdown. Tony Mathis was also impressive. He ended the game with 16 carries.

Bryce Wheaton looked solid in the receiving department with nine receptions and two touchdowns.

The Mountaineers are looking to improve on their result from last time.

In their emphatic win over the Golden Eagles, the Jayhawks' Jalon Daniels and Devin Neal looked sublime. Daniels completed 15 of his attempted passes over 189 yards and one touchdown. Neal had four carries over 108 yards and touchdowns in the last game, which helped the Jayhawks win comfortably.

Sevio Morrison and Lawrence Arnold also looked solid. Morrison had eigh carries over 70 yards, and Arnold completed four receptions.

"Jayhawks. Mountaineers. A new Big 12 season starts tomorrow" - JayHawks

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Kansas Jayhawks

Match Details

Fixture: Kansas Jayhawks @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Date & Time: Saturday, September 10, 6:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Kansas Jayhawks

Betting Odds:

Team Spread Moneyline Total West Virginia Mountaineers -13.5 -625 Under 59.5 Kansas Jayhawks +13.5 +420 Over 59.5

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Kansas Jayhawks

Final Prediction:

Although the Mountaineers have not started the season in ideal fashion, they still look the much stronger team. If the last campaign is anything to go by, the Mountaineers should win this pretty comfortably.

Mountaineers: Under 59.5 (-13.5)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe