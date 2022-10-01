West Virginia Mountaineers vs Texas Longhorns Odds, Line, Pick, and Prediction - October 1 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The West Virginia Mountaineers will travel south to visit the Texas Longhorns on Saturday (October 1) in NCAA action.

Since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12, this has proved to be a great conference rivalry. Both WVU and Texas will step into the ring with identical records (2-2, 0-1 conf.). The Mountaineers and Longhorns have had two questionable losses, falling just a few plays short of each.

The Longhorns lost a heartbreaker (20-19) to #1 Alabama and most recently dropped a tough conference loss in OT by a field goal.

The Mountaineers, meanwhile, have started 0-2, losing both in the last minute with unlucky interceptions to stop the game-winning drive. Tough season records aside, both teams are almost perfectly matched. The game is sure to be a must-watch this weekend.

West Virginia Mountaineers vs Texas Longhorns Betting Odds

Teams Spread Over/Under Moneyline Texas Longhorns -9.5 (-110) Over 63 (-110) -305 WVU Mountaineers +9.5 (-110) Under 63 (-110) +205

West Virginia Mountaineers vs Texas Longhorns Match Details

Fixture: WVU Mountaineers @ Texas Longhorns

Date and Time: Saturday, October 1; 7:30 pm EST

Venue: DKR Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

West Virginia Mountaineers vs Texas Longhorns Key Stats

The season has been filled with huge highs and devastating lows for the Mountaineers and Longhorns. We could very well be looking at a much different matchup if only a few plays bounced differently.

Coming into this game, both teams have performed oddly similar on both sides of the ball. The Longhorns average 36.5 PPG while allowing 21.8 PPG. The Mountaineers, meanwhile, rack up 42.5 PPG while allowing 27.5 PPG.

When the Mountaineers have had everything clicking in offense, they can be a brutal force. They have a diverse backfield of dangerous RBs, led by CJ Donaldson with 380 yards and six TDs. Handing the ball to Donaldson is QB JT Daniels.

His first year as a Mountaineer is going as great as anybody could've asked on the stat sheet; just short of 1000 air yards and seven TDs. Bryce Ford-Wheaton is the best wideout for West Virginia. He's not far from playing on Sundays. If JT can put it close, Ford-Wheaton could come down with it. With 27 grabs for 320 yards and four TDs, he's the first pass option and almost doubles the production of Texas's best target.

The Longhorns, meanwhile, are a little bit more run focused than the Mountaineers, and it shows with the production out of Bijan Robinson (415 yards, seven TDs).

While this is a nice threat to have, the Mountaineer secondary has been banged up and short staffed all season. To top that off, in game 1, they lost veteran and star DB Charles Woods. This could mean a lot of opportunity for Hudson Card (Texas QB) to add some damage to the underwhelming three TDs he has thrown this season.

West Virginia Mountaineers vs Texas Longhorns Betting Prediction

Expect a powerful and dynamic showing from the West Virginia offense and JT Daniels. Head coach Neil Brown is not going to allow any chance for Texas to get back in the game if WVU gets the lead.

The Texas defense is tough, but WVU is deep in weapons. If the defense can keep them in the game, the offense won't stop pushing. Expect a cover (at least) from the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Prediction: WVU +9.5 (-110)

