The New Orleans Bowl kicks off Wednesday night in a battle of two winning programs when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers face off against the South Alabama Jaguars.

The South Alabama Jaguars were one of the more underrated teams in College Football in 2022. South Alabama almost pulled off a stunning upset over UCLA and fell just short of the Sun Belt Conference champions, the Troy Trojans.

Western Kentucky had a disappointing season, but given their high-powered passing attack, the Hilltoppers have a chance to pull off the upset in this one.

Will Western Kentucky turn their season around with a Bowl victory, or will South Alabama cap off, arguably, the best season in school history with a win in the New Orleans Bowl?

The betting odds and predictions are below:

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Western Kentucky +3.5 (-110) O 57.5 (-110) -175 South Alabama -3.5 (-110) U 57.5 (-110) +150

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. South Alabama Jaguars Details

Fixture: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. South Alabama Jaguars

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 21, 9 PM ET

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. South Alabama Jaguars Best Pick

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are one of the most prolific passing attacks in College Football. Hilltoppers' QB Austin Reed entered the transfer portal, abruptly changed course, and decided to return to Western Kentucky after all.

This decision appears to be a good move for the Hilltoppers on the surface, particularly for this game. I wonder how well Austin Reed is received by his teammates.

I know the coaches and players are saying the right things and welcoming him back, but football can be about emotions and psychology. How many of his teammates look at him differently now that they know he was prepared to leave them and the program behind?

Austin Reed, QB, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, 290.5 Passing Yards: Under

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. South Alabama Jaguars Final Prediction

This game ultimately comes down to the battle on the perimeter. Can Western Kentucky establish its will in the passing game and exploit the South Alabama secondary, or will the Jaguars' defensive backs hold up?

South Alabama has one of the most underrated pass defenses in the nation, and their front seven can get after you upfront as well. The extra time to prepare for the Hilltoppers' offense will benefit South Alabama.

The Jaguars to neutralize Western Kentucky on defense and do just enough on offense to get the job done. Take South Alabama, and give the points.

South Alabama Jaguars -3.5 (-110) Over 57.5 (-110)

