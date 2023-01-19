What happens to the Dallas Mavericks if Luka Doncic asks out?

Star point guard Luka Doncic has arguably carried the Dallas Mavericks this season. The Slovenian star is averaging 33.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game this season.

Doncic's incredible displays on the court haven't come without a price though. The big man's been dealing with severe ankle issues in recent weeks. The games he's missed have further highlighted his importance to the team.

At No.5 in the Western Conference right now, the Dallas outfit are hardly failing. However, Doncic, like any top player before him, wants more. The arguable best player in the league this season wants to be with a team that can rack up championships and accolades.

Recent reports suggest he's been quite vocal about his concerns of late, and wants the Dallas Mavericks to snatch up more high-level players ahead of the trade deadline. Should the Dallas outfit not shape up, it's quite plausible Doncic will ultimately move somewhere else for a highly lucrative deal.

In fact, it could happen as soon as over the summer or next season, assuming interest in Doncic remains as high as it is at the moment.

How would the Dallas Mavericks fare without Luka Doncic?

If Doncic were to jump ship, the current Dallas Mavericks line-up would likely struggle. Right now, they're in dire need of another high-level player on the wing. There's an argument to be made for the team needing a new center and power forward as well given Maxi Kleber's ongoing injury woes.

Sans Doncic, if the team doesn't act fast to at least address these issues, they would likely tumble down the Eastern Conference table rather quickly.

Overall, there's an argument to be made that the team simply doesn't have the resources to acquire another All-Star to further pad out their line-up. Ironically, trading Doncic would correct this should he look to make a move, but it would bring them back to square one of relying heavily on a single star player.

Essentially, a Doncic-free Dallas Mavericks would be disastrous now and for the foreseeable future. They have until February 9 to attempt to sort this issue out. Considering their relatively low number of viable trade assets, though, this situation could get worse before it gets better.

