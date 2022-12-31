Wild vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - December 31 | 2022 NHL Season

The Minnesota Wild will take on the St. Louis Blues in NHL action on Saturday.

Minnesota came into this with a loss and are placed third in the Western Conference Central Division with 42 points. As they chase first position, they will look for another win to get better off fourth-placed Colorado.

St. Louis have been decent this season but will like to shed the inconsistency and come into this one with a losing streak-breaking win. Placed fifth in the Western Conference Central Division with 37 points, they will hope to get consecutive wins to move up in the table.

Wild vs Blues Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL WILD -130 -1.5(+205) o6(-105) BLUES +110 +1.5(-245) u6(-115)

Wild vs Blues Match Details

Fixture: Wild vs Blues

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31; 6 pm EDT

Venue: Enterprise Center, Saint Louis, MO

Wild vs Blues Key Stats

Minnesota have done well to score over three goals per game on average this season. The offense consists of players like Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello, with the former leading with 20 goals. The team has a solid core in the offense and is likely to play an important role in the upcoming game as the team looks to put up a great show.

Minnesota's defense is just as good, and has proved to be effective in bringing success to the team. Goaltenders have kept their calm to concede less than three goals per game this season.

St. Louis' offense has scored 110 goals this season with the likes of Jordan Kyrou and Pavel Buchnevich having done well with 60 goal contributions in between them.

Their defense has conceded over 3 goals per game on average, which has caused problems for the team. Their goaltenders need to improve.

Wild vs Blues Betting Prediction

Minnesota are 4-0 in their last 4 after scoring 2 goals or less in their previous game and have won five times in the last 6 games against the Central Division. They have done even better playing on a day's rest and their overall team strength further provides them comfort in this tie.

St. Louis have done well in the last few games but have a poor record at home, especially against teams coming with a winning run. Their inconsistency puts them at disadvantage and they are likely to fall short of a win in this one.

Prediction: Take, Minnesota, ML(-130)

