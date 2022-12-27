Wild vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - December 27 | 2022 NHL Season

The Minnesota Wild will take on the Winnipeg Jets in NHL action on Tuesday.

Minnesota come into this one on a loss and are placed fourth in the Western Conference Central Division with 40 points. They will look for a win to keep moving up in the division and challenge the teams above them.

Winnipeg have played well this season but comes with a momentum-breaking loss and will look to get back to winning ways. They are placed second in the Western Conference Central with 43 points.

Wild vs Jets Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL WILD -115 -1.5(+215) o6(-105) JETS -105 +1.5(-255) u6(-115)

Wild vs Jets Match Details

Fixture: Wild vs Jets

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 27, 2022; 8 pm EDT

Venue: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB

Wild vs Jets Key Stats

Minnesota's offense has done well and has scored 103 goals in 33 games this season. Contributions from players like Kirill Kaprizov have steered their offensive setup. He has scored 19 goals and has 24 assists to his name. He will be the key player in the upcoming game, along with Mats Zuccarello, who has done well with 22 assists.

The defense looks great and has conceded less than 2.85 goals per game this season. Goaltender Filip Gustavsson has played well, conceding less than 2.5 goals per game this season, and has seven wins to his name in 13 starts. The team will need more from them in the fight to become better with each game.

Meanwhile, Winnipeg's offense has done well with 111 goals in 34 games. Players like Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele have over 30 goals in between and the team will need them to continue their partnership even further in their pursuit of the title this season.

Winnipeg's defense provides comfort by conceding less than 2.6 goals per game on average this season. They have a great partnership in the defensive setup, with both the goaltenders proving good returns with a save percentage of over 0.900. The team looks well settled and barring a few areas, there is nothing much which is concerning for them going into the contest.

Wild vs Jets Betting Prediction

The game is very well placed, with both teams fancying their chances. Minnesota will come into the game with a winning momentum against strong teams but having lost their last game, they will be under no advantage. They have not played well against Winnipeg, which is likely to put them in discomfort.

While Winnipeg have not played well in their last two games, they are likely to find strength with a great winning record at home. They have a better defensive setup which provides them additional comfort in this game.

The game is likely to stay close, but we can expect Winnipeg to break the losing run with a better defensive display and score enough to get the desired win.

Prediction: Take Winnipeg, ML(-105)

