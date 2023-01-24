Wild vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 24 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Minnesota Wild will play the Tampa Bay Lightning in NHL action on Tuesday.

Minnesota is placed third in the Western Conference Central Division with 54 points. Having lost their last two games puts them under a lot of stress, and they can't afford to lose anymore.

Lightning has played well and is third in the Eastern Conference Atlantic with 59 points. They also come into this one on the back of two losses and will look to improve their standing.

Wild vs Lightning NHL Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL WILD +135 +1.5(-185) o6(-120) LIGHTNING -160 -1.5(+155) u6(+100)

Wild vs Lightning NHL Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Wild vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 24, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Wild vs Lightning NHL Key Stats

The Wild have done well on offense, taking their goals to 140 so far. Krill Kaprizov has led from the front with 26 goals and 30 assists to his name. They look settled as an offensive team but need to bring consistency into their gameplay.

The defense has done its job and has conceded less than three goals per game this season. The defensive unit has done well overall, but its performance in the last few games has been worrisome.

Tampa Bay has also done well this season, having scored over 160 goals. Their offense has multiple scorers, with Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos having close to 50 goals between them. Overall, the team looks cohesive.

Their defense has conceded around three goals per game this season due to the inconsistency with the setup. Having conceded 11 goals in their last two games, they are in a bit of a fix and need to sort out things before the next challenge.

Wild vs Lightning Betting Prediction

Both teams, having lost their last few games, will be under huge pressure to perform.

The Wild have done well this season and have a better defense; they will fancy their chances. Furthermore, they have a great head-to-head record against Lightning, which gives them a mental edge in this one.

We can expect Wild to do well enough against the struggling Lightning to get the desired result from the game.

Prediction: Wild, +1.5 (-185)

