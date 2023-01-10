Wild vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 10 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Minnesota Wild will play the New York Rangers in NHL action on Tuesday. Both teams are coming into this one on the back of a loss and will hope to make amends to get results in their favor.

The Wild are placed third in the Western Conference Central Division with 47 points. Though they are in a good position, they can't afford to lose anymore.

The Rangers have played well this season and are placed fourth in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan with 51 points. They have an opportunity to move up in the standings and sustain their place with a win for the rest of the season.

Minnesota vs New Ney York Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL WILD +125 +1.5(-220) o6(-105) RANGERS -145 -1.5(+180) u6(-115)

Minnesota vs New York Match Details

Fixture: Wild vs Rangers

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 10, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Wild vs Rangers Key Stats

The White Bears have done well on offense, scoring over three goals per game on average this season. Different players have contributed with goals, with Krill Kaprizov in the lead with 23 goals and 25 assists to his name. They look settled as an offensive team but need to bring consistency into their gameplay in the coming games for better returns.

The defense has done its job for the larger part of the season to minimize the number of goals against them to less than three. Goaltenders have done well but their last few games have been worrisome and they have to be cautious in the future to find better returns.

New York did well on offense this season and looked good as a team. They have players like Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider, both of them have 19 goals each. The team will need their participation in the upcoming games to create a strong offense.

The defense has performed all season and has given the team strength by not conceding more than three goals per game. Goaltenders have continuously improved and have done their part in making the defense well-organized.

Minnesota Wild vs New York Rangers Betting Prediction

Both teams have done well overall this season and have almost similar team setups which makes the game interesting. The White Bears are on a losing run and are under pressure due to poor defensive and offensive play in those games. On the other hand, the Rangers have done well at home and have been in a commanding role against teams conceding over two goals regularly.

The difference between the two teams is minimal, but New York edge past the opposition due to better defensive organization. It gives them a chance to score enough for a defending total and win the game.

Prediction: Rangers, ML (-145)

