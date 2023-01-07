Wild vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 7 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Minnesota Wild will take on the Buffalo Sabres in the NHL on Saturday.

The White Bears have done well in the last few games and come into this one with a winning streak. They are placed third in the Western Conference Central Division with 46 points and look settled for the upcoming challenge.

The Buffaslugs have improved to stabilize their season and are now in the mix of the top four in the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division with 40 points. They will look to continue playing better for another win to sustain their consistent run.

Wild vs Sabres Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL WILD -115 -1.5(+210) o6.5(-120) SABRES -105 +1.5(-260) u6.5(+100)

Wild vs Sabres Match Details

Fixture: Wild vs Sabres

Date & Time: Saturday, January 7, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Wild vs Sabres Key Stats

The White Bears have scored over three goals per game on average this season, with Krill Kaprizov having the bigger say in it. He leads the scoring charts with over 22 goals and has 25 assists. Krill and Mats Zuccarello have been key for them and the team will need them in the upcoming games too.

The defense has proved effective and has brought success to the team by keeping opposition attackers at bay. Goaltenders have been involved, adding more strength to the team and will be crucial as the White Bears look for another win.

The Buffaslugs have done well on offense this season to score over 140 goals in 36 games. Tage Thomson has led from the front to score 30 goals and his contribution have been one of the the reasons behind team's success. They have a good offensive structure and will look up to them for similar performances in the coming games too.

The defense needs to do well having let in 3.4 goals per game this season. All the goaltenders have largely been ineffective except Craig Anderson, who has conceded the least goals among them.

Wild vs Sabres Betting Prediction

The game is well balanced considering the winning record of both teams, but a close analysis gives the White Bears an edge in the game due to their better defensive organisation. Meanwhile, the Buffaslugs have done well offensively, but their defense makes them vulnerable. The winning margin in most of their games is less.

With momentum on their side and better overall team strength, Minnesota Wild are likely to win.

Prediction: Take, Minnesota Wild, ML(-115)

