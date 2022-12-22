Wild vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 22 | 2022/23 NHL Season

The Minnesota Wild travel to San Jose, California, to take on the San Jose Sharks in a Western Conference duel at SAP Center in San Jose. The puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET. Thursday's eight-game NHL schedule continues on Friday.

The third game of their three-game regular-season series between Minnesota and San Jose has Minnesota as -175 money line favorites with a total of 6.0 goals. San Jose shocked Minnesota 3-2 in a shootout in November as 180-point underdogs.

Wild vs Sharks Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Minnesota Wild -175 -1.5 (+150) Over 6 (-120) San Jose Sharks +150 +1.5 (-175) Under 6 (+100)

Wild vs Sharks Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Wild at San Jose Sharks

Date and Time: Thursday, December 22 at 10:30 PM ET

Venue: SAP Center, SJ, CA

Wild vs Sharks Key Stats

Last Sunday, Minnesota won its final game of a four-game homestand, 4-2 over the Ottawa Senators, recording exactly four goals for the third consecutive game.

Just 23 shots were made at the Ottawa goalie by Minnesota, which went into the opening two periods with a 3-0 advantage. On the night, four players scored goals, including Kirill Kaprizov, who also had two assists.

In the 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, Kaprizov not only had two assists but also two goals. In the NHL, Minnesota is ranked 11th in goals against and 17th in goals for (3.13 per game).

Following their dreadful 7-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, San Jose's record dropped to 10-18-6 overall. They suffered their third straight defeat, this time to Calgary, after the Flames defeated them 5-2 on Sunday.

After barely 30 seconds of play on Tuesday, San Jose was behind 2-0. Early in the third period, they leveled the score at 3-3, but the Flames soon scored four goals without being answered. Timo Meier, who raised his season total to 17 goals, was one of three players to score.

Wild vs Sharks Betting Prediction

Six straight starts have resulted in victories for Filip Gustavsson. I won't overthink this game because Minnesota is unbeaten in six straight appearances on the second night of a back-to-back.

Undoubtedly, San Jose could defeat Minnesota. Although they've already done it this year, San Jose's defense has recently been atrocious. Take Minnesota to win this evening, then.

Pick: Minnesota (-175)

