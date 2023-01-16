William & Mary vs. Charleston Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 16 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The William & Mary Tribe head to South Carolina to face the first-placed Charleston Cougars. Despite Tribe's less-than-stellar 8-10 record, they remain in a push for the upper echelon of the CAA with a 3-2 record.

The Charleston Cougars remain the boogeyman of the CAA. The Cougars are a dominant 6-0 in the CAA, 18-1 overall. The Cougars have won seventeen straight games and are one of the hottest teams in the country.

William & Mary enter this contest as underdogs. Do the Tribe have a shot, or will the Cougars prowl at home?

William & Mary Tribe vs. Charleston Cougars: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE William & Mary +16.5 (-110) O 144.5 (-110) +1300 Charleston -16.5 (-110) U 144.5 (-110) -4000

Charleston guard Dalton Bolon is critical to the Cougars' success. Bolon leads the team in scoring while shooting 42% from the floor and 88% from the free-throw line.

Cougars guard Ryan Larson is becoming one of the better players in the CAA. Larson averages 11 points per game while leading the team in assists and steals. Larson shoots a sparkling 44% from the floor and 82% from the free-throw line.

Charleston forward Ante Brzovic needs to be accounted for. Brzovic averages 11 points and five rebounds per night while shooting 49% from the floor and 40% from the three-point line.

Babacar Faye only contributes five points per night but leads the team in blocked shots and is a defensive menace for the opposition.

William & Mary guard Anders Nelson gives the Tribe the juice they need offensively. Nelson leads the team in points and assists.

William & Mary forward Noah Collier is the man in the middle for the Tribe. Collier averages nine points per game while leading the team in rebounds and blocked shots.

Tribe guard Chris Mullins isn't as prolific a scorer as his namesake, but he is tough defensively, leading William & Mary in steals.

William & Mary Tribe vs. Charleston Cougars: Match Details

Fixture: William & Mary Tribe vs. Charleston Cougars

Date & Time: Monday, January 16, 5:00 pm ET

Venue: TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina

William & Mary Tribe vs. Charleston Cougars: Prediction

William & Mary will be pesky early on, but the Charleston Cougars are on another level right now. There may not be a team in the country playing as a cohesive unit like the Charleston Cougars. A CAA team in the Top 20? We could see that happen this week. Take Charleston and give the points.

Final Prediction: Charleston -16.5 (-110), Under 144.5

