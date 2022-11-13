The Winnipeg Jets are coming off a loss in their previous game to the Calgary Flames (3-2) as they prepare themselves to face the Seattle Kraken, who also faced defeat in their last outing.

Winnipeg is part of the Central Division in the Eastern Conference whereas Seattle Kraken is part of the Pacific Division of the Eastern Conference. They will host this matchup at the Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday (November 13). Both teams will look to return to winning ways after suffering defeats in their previous outings.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Seattle Kraken: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Winnipeg Jets +125 +1.5 (-225) O 6.5 (-105) Seattle Kraken -145 -1.5 (+190) U 6.5 (-115)

Winnipeg has been on the rise this season and is currently third in the division with eight wins and four losses and an overtime loss as well. As of now, they are faring well compared to last season, where they finished sixth with an overall record of 39-32.

They have played 13 this season and have managed to score 40 goals, conceding only 31, keeping their defense tight. Their four losses have come against the likes of teams such as the Dallas Stars (4-1), the Vegas Golden Knights (5-2, 2-1), and the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-1). They will now look to beat Seattle for the first time this season.

The Seattle Kraken is having a turnaround this season compared to their last, where they were at the bottom of the division with a disappointing overall record of 27-46, along with six overtime losses. They are currently third in the division with eight wins, five losses, and two overtime losses.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Seattle Kraken: Match Details

Fixture: Winnipeg Jets @ Seattle Kraken

Date & Time: Sunday, November 13, 09:00 p.m EDT

Venue: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington

Winnipeg Jets vs Seattle Kraken: Pick

Pierre-Luc Dubois has been a consistent figure in the Winnipeg side. The center has scored seven goals and has provided five assists in 13 games this season. His statistics versus Seattle are pretty average, scoring only a goal and providing an assist in three games. He would like to improve those numbers when he meets Kraken tonight.

Best Pick: Pierre-Luc Dubois Total Shots On Goal Over 2.5 (-120)

Winnipeg Jets vs Seattle Kraken: Prediction

Both sides have met only three times so far. The Jets have won all three encounters and are aiming to win the fourth as well. However, Seattle has home advantage and it will turn out to be difficult to beat them. Two out of three games have seen more than six goals being scored. Expect a close contest tonight.

Final Prediction: Total Over 6.5 (-105)

