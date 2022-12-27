Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- December 27 | 2022 NCAA Football Bowl Season

The Wisconsin Badgers and Oklahoma State Cowboys face off in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. The Badgers and Cowboys hail from two historic programs, but oddly enough, this is the first time these two teams have ever faced one another on the gridiron.

Wisconsin knows what to do in Bowl games, as they have made it to a Bowl game every year for two decades. Wisconsin is a formidable opponent and has won seven of its last eight Bowl games. Unfortunately, for Wisconsin fans, the Badgers will be down several components. Quarterback Graham Mertz has entered the transfer portal and has chosen Florida as his next destination. Nick Herbig, Keeanu Benton, and Joe Tippman are entering the NFL Draft and have opted to begin that process rather than risk injury in this one.

Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders entered the transfer portal, so the Cowboys have question marks on their QB position. Who will be victorious--the Wisconsin power running attack or the Cowboys' air-raid offense?

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Oklahoma State +4.5 (-110) O 45 (-110) +165 Wisconsin -4.5 (-110) U 45 (-110) -195

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys Details

Fixture: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Date and Time: Tuesday, December 27, 10:15 PM ET

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys Best Pick

The only chance the Wisconsin Badgers have is if they run the football effectively and keep Oklahoma State's explosive offense off the field. If this game turns into a shoot-out, Wisconsin won't be able to keep up.

Mike Gundy knows how to get a QB up to speed, so no matter who is throwing passes for the Cowboys, expect the same up-tempo spread passing attack. Oklahoma State wants to isolate the Wisconsin defensive backfield in one-on-one match-ups to exploit their speed advantage. In short, Braelon Allen better pack a lunch because the Badgers plan on handing him the ball as many times as he can carry. Take the over on the rushing yards for the Badgers' premier back.

Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin Badgers, 105.5 Rushing Yards: Over

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys Final Prediction

This game is a contrast of styles between the Oklahoma State passing attack and the Wisconsin running game. With both teams shuffling the deck at the QB position, I expect the Badgers' running game to win.

Pick the more physical Badgers to wear down the Cowboys' defense in the fourth quarter. Take the Badgers and give the points.

Wisconsin Badgers -4.5 (-110) Over 45 (-110)

