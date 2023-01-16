Wolf vs. Thompson Betting Odds and Prediction - January 16 | 2023 Australian Open

J.J. Wolf will play Jordan Thompson in the first round of the Australian Open 2023 on Monday.

J.J. has played two matches this year and comes with a record of 1-1 in the Open. He will look to correct his mistakes and do well in the upcoming match to continue his Grand Slam journey with a win.

Jordan comes with a loss into the game, but will try to learn from it and start his campaign with a win. Having said that, he will be cautious given the contest of the game and will have to be at his best for the desired result.

Wolf vs. Thompson Odds

PLAYERS MONEY LINE SPREAD WOLF +135 +2.5(-105) THOMPSON -175 -2.5(-124)

Wolf vs. Thompson Match Details

Fixture: John vs Jordan

Date & Time: Monday, January 16, 8:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Melbourne Park (Melbourne), Australia

Wolf vs. Thompson Key Stats

J.J., having turned pro in 2019, has not played much, but has enough wins to be ranked 67 in the ATP rankings. Coming with a record of 17-19, 2022 was the best season with15 wins to his name. He has not won any of the titles as of now and will be focused on changing that with better performances in the upcoming matches.

Jordan of Australia, after turning pro in 2013, has played close to 200 games and comes into the game with a win-loss record of 86-113. He has been rather inconsistent with his performances in crucial games, which has cost him titles. Last season was average for him, with 2019 being the best season, having won 26 times. He needs to improve a lot and needs to show more focus to positively change his career ranking.

Wolf vs. Thompson Betting Prediction

The game is very interesting due to the home advantage Jordan is carrying in this matchup. Having started his career in Australia, and under the pressure of fast failures, he will be under a lot of stress. While J.J. will be coming afresh into this one, having not played much here. However, he has had positive runs in the US open. He has improved a lot as a player and looks more settled for this.

The match can stretch a little bit, but with all the progress, J.J. has done enough in the last couple of months, which gives them an edge in this one for a win.

Prediction: Wolf, ML(+135)

