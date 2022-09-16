Wyoming Cowboys vs. Air Force Falcons Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 16 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Wyoming Cowboys will host the Air Force Falcons on Friday, September 16. The two Mountain West conference foes will kick off conference play with this fixture.

Wyoming holds a 2-1 record this year after defeating Northern Colorado 33-10 last week. Meanwhile, Air Force are 2-0 on the season after their resounding 41-10 win over Colorado.

Despite being the road team, the Falcons are pretty big favorites in this one, and when these two matched up last year, Air Force came away with a 24-14 win. Let's see if the Cowboys can get their revenge on Friday night at their home stadium.

"Conference play, starts today" - @AF_Football

Wyoming went 7-6 last year, and has bounced back nicely this campaign after losing to Illinois 38-6 in its series opener. Quarterback Andrew Peasley had a quiet outing against Colorado, only tallying 144 yards through the air, but it was the run game and defense that shined in the win.

Running back Titus Swen, after not recording a touchdown in the first two games, scored three times on the ground to go with 76 yards rushing. Swen and the Cowboys were great at running the ball last year, ranking 20th in the country in this category. They will need to utilize the run game on Friday night at home.

Air Force, meanwhile, were big favorites last weekend against Colorado, but they beat the spread by 13 1/2 points. Last year, the Falcons ended at 10-3, and they could be trending in that direction again.

Wyoming had a decent year, but it came with an easy schedule a year ago, and Air Force has been firing on all cylinders so far.

The run game for the Falcons has been amazing so far, and they lead the country in this category by a wide margin. Running backs Brad Roberts and John Lee Eldridge have already combined for 461 rushing yards and five TDs. As a result, quarterback Hazziq Daniels has only attempted 11 passes through two games.

Look for the Falcons' backfield duo to come into play again on Friday, as they should make life difficult for the Cowboys' defense.

Wyoming Cowboys vs. Air Force Falcons Match Details

Fixture: Air Force Falcons @ Wyoming Cowboys.

Date & Time: Friday September 16, 2022, 8:00 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Wyoming.

Wyoming Cowboys vs. Air Force Falcons Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Air Force Falcons -740 -16.5 (-110) Over 46.5 (-110) Wyoming Cowboys +540 +16.5 (-110) Under 46.5 (-110)

Wyoming Cowboys vs. Air Force Falcons Betting Prediction

Air Force's run game has been unstoppable, and Wyoming has only managed to play well defensively against Northern Colorado, who were very weak on paper. Expect the Falcons to win and cover for the third straight time this year, as they've easily covered the first two games.

Prediction: Air Force -16.5 (-110)

