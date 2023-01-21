Xavier vs. Georgetown Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 21 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The Xavier Musketeers have surprised many around college basketball with an excellent season atop the Big East standings. The Musketeers were on a roll with an 11 game winning streak but were shocked by DePaul in their last outing, making it the first time Xavier had lost in conference play this season. With Marquette and Providence on their heels, look for the Musketeers to rebound accordingly against the Hoyas. Speaking of Georgetown, they are bottom feeders in the Big East. The once dominant program has fallen on hard times as the Hoyas have not won their first game in the Big East. The odds are against them on Saturday, but we have seen upsets before. Who will be victorious on Saturday, the contending Musketeers or the floundering Hoyas?

Georgetown Hoyas vs. Xavier Musketeers: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Georgetown +17 (-110) O 159 (-110) +1100 Xavier -17 (-110) U 159 (-110) -2500

Muskateers guard Souley Boum is one of the best players in The Big East. Boum leads the Musketeers in scoring and steals, shooting 47% from the floor, 43% from behind the arc, and 88% from the free-throw line.

Forward Zach Freemantle is a difference maker in the paint. Freemantle averages 14 points per game and leads the team in rebounding while shooting 58% from the floor and 60% from deep.

Forward Jack Nunge complements Freemantle for a formidable frontcourt. Nunge averages 15 points and eight rebounds per game while shooting 53% from the floor and 42% from deep.

Guard Colby Jones keeps the offense flowing smoothly. Jones averages 14 points and five rebounds per game while leading the team in assists. Jones is an efficient scorer, shooting 49% from the floor and 40% from behind the arc.

Hoyas guard Primo Spears is the catalyst for the Georgetown offense. Spears leads the team in points, assists, and steals.

Guard Brandon Murray is a stat-stuffer for the Hoyas. Murray averages 15 points, four rebounds, and three assists per game while shooting 43% from the floor and 38% from behind the arc.

Georgetown Hoyas vs. Xavier Musketeers: Match Details

Fixture: Georgetown Hoyas vs. Xavier Musketeers

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 12:00 pm ET

Venue: Cintas Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

Georgetown Hoyas vs. Xavier Musketeers: Prediction

The Musketeers are one of my favorite under-the-radar National Title contenders with one of the deepest rosters in college basketball. The Georgetown Hoyas are counting the days until the season's end. It's unlikely to be a close game. Take the Muskateers and give the points.

Final Prediction: Muskateers -17.5 -110, Under 159

