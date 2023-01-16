Yale vs. Brown Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 16 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The Brown Bears will attempt to get their season on the right track as they travel to New Haven, Connecticut, to face the Yale Bulldogs.

The Ivy League feels wide open this year, and we don't expect any team to run away with a humongous lead and leave the rest behind. Monday's match-up will go a long way in shaking out the contenders from the pretenders. Who will be victorious -- the battle-tested Bears or the home Bulldogs?

Brown Bears vs. Yale Bulldogs: Betting Odds

TEAMS Lines Over/Under Money Line Brown +8.5 (-110) O 132.5 (-110) +320 Yale -8.5 (-110) U 132.5 (-110) -425

Yale forward Matt Knowling will cause the most issues for the Browns Bears' defense. Knowling can score from all over the court. The prolific-scoring forward leads the Bulldogs in points and rebounds while shooting an outrageous 62% from the floor.

Yale guard Bez Mbeng remains one of the most underrated players in the Ivy League. Mbeng will never wow you as a scorer -- averaging eight points per outing, but he makes up for his lack of scoring via numerous assists and steals.

Bulldogs guard August Mahoney is one of the better natural shooters in the Ivy League, if not the country. Mahoney averages nine points while shooting 48% from the floor, 46% from the three-point area, and 94% from the free-throw line.

Yale forward EJ Jarvis needs to shoot more often. Jarvis averages ten points per game on 59% shooting.

Bears' guard Kino Lilly Jr. lifts the offensive efforts. Lilly leads Brown in scoring while shooting at a 44% clip from the floor, 39% from deep, and 76% from the free throw line.

Brown guard Paxson Wojcik is an essential part of the Bears' offense. Wojcik is the second-leading scorer and also leads his team in assists.

Brown forward Nana Owusu-Anane is the match-up problem for Yale. Owusu-Anane averages ten points per game while leading the team in rebounds, steals, and blocks. Moreover, Owusu-Anane just may be the top defender in the Ivy League.

Brown Bears vs. Yale Bulldogs: Match Details

Fixture: Brown Bears vs. Yale Bulldogs

Date & Time: Monday, January 16, 5:00 pm ET

Venue: John J. Lee Amphitheater, New Haven, Connecticut

Brown Bears vs. Yale Bulldogs: Prediction

Yale needs to get going as one of the better teams in the Ivy League. Brown will cause the Bulldogs some headaches. Yale is expected to come out victorious at home, but Brown will keep it close and cover the spread. Choose Brown and take the points.

Final Prediction: Brown +8.5 (-110), Over 132.5

