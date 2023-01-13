Yale vs. Cornell Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 13 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The Yale Bulldogs travel to Ithaca, New York, to take on the Cornell Big Red. This match-up will go a long way in determining who will ultimately represent the Ivy League during March Madness this year. Cornell was red-hot, winning five in a row before they recently fell to Princeton.

Yale started the season white-hot, winning six games in a row, but has been mediocre, just 5-5 since then. Who will be victorious Friday afternoon in Ithaca, New York--the home Cornell Big Red, or the road dogs, Yale?

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Yale Bulldogs vs. Cornell Big Red: Match Details

Fixture: Yale Bulldogs vs. Cornell Big Red

Date & Time: Friday, January 13, 5:00 pm ET

Venue: Newman Arena, Ithaca, New York

Yale Bulldogs vs. Cornell Big Red: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Yale -1.5 (-110) O 145.5 (-110) -120 Cornell +1.5 (-110) U 145.5 (-110) +100

Yale Forward Matt Knowling is in the running for Ivy League Player of the Year. Knowling leads the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounding while shooting an absurd 62% from the floor.

Bulldogs Forward EJ Jarvis is a plus performer on both ends of the court. Jarvis averages 11 points and five rebounds per night while leading the team in blocked shots.

Guard Bez Mbeng is the floor general for Yale. Mbeng isn't much of a scorer, just eight points per night, but he is tenacious on both ends of the court, leading the Bulldogs in assists and steals.

Yale Guard August Mahoney flies under the radar, but his contribution should not go unnoticed. Mahoney averages nine points per game but is an incredibly efficient scorer. Mahoney shoots 48% from the field, 47% from deep, and 94% from the free throw line.

Cornell Guard Greg Dolan is a sensational scorer. Dolan leads Cornell in points and assists, shooting 54% from the field, 55% from the three-point line, and 75% from the stripe.

Cornell's big man Sean Hansen is the perfect complement for Dolan. Hansen leads the team in rebounds and blocked shots as he controls the paint.

Cornell Guard Chris Manon is another highly-efficient player. Manon averages ten points per game and leads the team in steals while shooting 55% from the floor.

Yale Bulldogs vs. Cornell Big Red: Prediction

Both Yale and Cornell score basketball at an efficient rate and have several key contributors. The opposition can't take one thing away to step Yale or Cornell.

Close call, but I'm taking Yale to squeak out a road victory and get their season back on track. Take the Bulldogs, and give the points.

Final Prediction: Yale -1.5 (-110), Over 145.5

Poll : 0 votes