Zach Wilson Gifts O-Line Motorized Scooters

When the holiday season rolls around, it is normal to see some key players of the football team giving some incredible gifts to teammates, and Zach Wilson is the most recent player do to this. For his gift, he gave each member of the offensive lineman of the New York Jets a motorized scooter.

After it seemingly looked like the Jets locker room was hyped up for Mike White to get the starting job after the game against the Patriots in Foxborough, this feels like a step in the right direction for Wilson to get teammates back on his side.

However, it does not matter what the gift is that Wilson gives anyone, but the plays that he makes on the football field to wrap up the 2022 regular season and potentially get the New York Jets in the playoffs for the first time since the 2010 season.

Wilson has struggled this season as he is 123-for-224 (54.9 completion percentage) for 1,596 yards with six passing touchdowns and six interceptions thus far. He is playing for his job at this point and need to end the year strong and possibly get the Jets in the playoffs here.

How are the New York Jets doing this season?

The New York Jets definitely have some work to do as their current three-game losing streak heading into their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars makes things a lot tougher. They are currently 7-7 and have to settle for the AFC Wild Card if they want to make the playoffs, but are on the outside looking in.

Their defense has been outstanding, as they are only allowing 18.8 points per game and holding off incredible offensive teams to look pedestrian. However, the offense and more specifically the quarterback play needs to step up as the Jets have used Zach Wilson, Mike White, and Joe Flacco all to start games this season.

The Jets have a lot of young talent that should help them score more than 20.1 points per game. They have their final home game of the year against the Jacksonville Jaguars before heading to play the Seattle Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins, all teams fighting for a playoff spot of their own to wrap up the regular season.

The Jets have a tough shot at making the postseason but need to figure out exactly how they can continue to improve and potentially make a shot at the playoffs this season against tough opponents.

