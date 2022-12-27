Zach Wilson will be inactive for Week 17

The second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has struggled throughout the beginning of his professional career.

Zach Wilson will not feature for New York Jets in their Week 17 matchup against Seattle Seahawks. Mike White is set to be named the starting quarterback as he returns from a rib injury, with Joe Flacco being positioned as the backup.

This is the second time that Wilson has been pulled from the starting quarterback spot after being benched for three weeks after a loss to New England Patriots. Wilson has been sub-par this season for the Jets under center. He has completed 54.5 percent of his passes for 1,688 yards, with six passing touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

His Jets career might be over as their defense and skill position players have shown the ability to win games and be a playoff team without being reliant on the quarterback. Wilson has displayed the ability to improvise and use his legs as a weapon, but has struggled to really get going and be consistent throwing the ball on very simplistic routes throughout the season.

Wilson was pulled in the second half of their Thursday Night Football matchup at home against Jacksonville Jaguars, where he finished going 9-of-18 for 92 yards with a solitary interception throughout the game. Is Wilson going to be inactive for Week 18 as well? Is his Gang Green career over? Only time will tell.

How are New York Jets doing this season?

New York Jets have a 7-7 record right now and are on the outside looking in for a postseason berth for the first time since 2010. In order for the Jets to make the playoffs, they would need to win both of their final couple of regular-season games and would need New England Patriots to lose one of their two final regular-season games as well.

The Jets will be on the road in Week 17 against Seattle Seahawks on New Year's Day and will be on the road again to face Miami Dolphins in Week 18's potential "win and get in" game.

