Zero Jaguars Named to Pro Bowl Roster

The NFL Pro Bowl rosters were announced on Wednesday night, and there was one team in the AFC that did not have a single player named to the Pro Bowl: the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The two players that had the best shots at making the Pro Bowl from the Jags would be linebacker Foyesade Oluokun and punter Logan Cooke. Oluokun leads the entire NFL with 156 total tackles (111 solo) and is the only player with more than 100 solo tackles entering Week 16 this season. Cooke has proven to be one of the best punters in the sport, as he is currently third with 50.6 yards per punt and fifth with 50.1 net punt yards per kick this season.

The common discourse has also been about Trevor Lawrence not getting consideration as he has won two AFC Offensive Player of the Week Awards this season, but the quarterback field of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow is tough to crack no matter what.

Jacksonville needs to use this as a bit of an underdog mentality, as they have some solid players that were left off the roster.

How are the Jacksonville Jaguars doing this season?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently on the outside looking in when diving into the playoffs but are trending in the right direction. They are second in the AFC South with a 6-8 record and won their last two games as they head to New York to take on the Jets for Thursday Night Football. After that game, they are on the road to take on the Houston Texans on January 1 and then host the Tennessee Titans potentially for the AFC South crown on January 8 to make the postseason.

The turnaround of quarterback Trevor Lawrence's play lately has really helped the Jaguars get back into the playoff hunt, as he has eight touchdown passes to one interception in his last three games heading into Week 16.

If they are unable to get the AFC South division lead and have to attempt to make the AFC Wild Card, they would have to win Week 16, as the Jets are ahead of them in the standings and end up better than at least two of the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and Los Angeles Chargers, which is a tall ask.

