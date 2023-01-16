Zhang vs Shelton Prediction, Odds, Line and Picks - January 16 | 2023 Australian Open

Zhizhen Zhang is to play Ben Shelton in the first round of the Australian Open 2023 on Monday.

Zhizhen will be eyeing a good start, and having not played much this year, he will have to adapt quickly to play his best in the match. Though he will be cautious due to losing the last three competitive matches and will look to learn and improve to show his improved version on the court.

Ben played decently before the Open and comes with a 1-1 record into the matchup. He will be looking to kickstart his campaign with a win by giving his best in the matchup and sustaining his grand slam dream.

Zhang vs Shelton Odds

PLAYERS MONEY LINE TOTAL ZHANG +185 o38.5(-122) SHELTON -225 u38.5(-107)

Zhang vs Shelton Match Details

Fixture: Zhizhen vs Ben Shelton

Date & Time: Monday, January 16, 2023, 9 pm EDT

Venue: Melbourne Park (Melbourne), Australia

Zhang vs Shelton Key Stats

Zhizhen, after turning pro in the year 2012 has done decently in his career and comes with a win-loss record of 11-13 in the contest. Last season went great for him, with maximum wins coming for him, and he also attained his highest ranking of 96 in the ATP. He has not won a single title so far and needs to work in that direction to fill that void in the time to come.

Ben only turned pro last year and has won three and lost three matches in this period. Though he has done well individually to claim an ATP rank of 89 in such a short time frame. Now his focus shall be on the titles and the grand slams.

Zhang vs Shelton Betting Prediction

The matchup is very interesting with not much difference in the ATP rankings of the two players and also the win ratios. The result is likely to be decided on the basis of minute details.

Zhang comes into the game with more experience playing in grand slams and also against big players. Ben, on the other hand, has not played many games and will be under pressure on this big stage. He will be playing outside his home country for the first time in his career, which is further likely to make him less comfortable in this match.

Thus, we can expect the match to stay tight, but being a seasoned campaigner, we can expect Zhizhen to find enough to edge past Shelton to win this one.

Prediction: Zhang, 038.5(-122)

