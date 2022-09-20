Georgina Rodriguez flaunts new tattoo as she enjoys personal time with Cristiano Ronaldo in rooftop pool back in Portugal

Georgina Rodriguez showed off her new tattoo while sunbathing with her partner Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to The Sun, the duo flew to Lisbon over the weekend after Manchester United's Premier League clash with Leeds United was postponed.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to join up with the Portugal squad ahead of their Nations League clashes with the Czech Republic and Spain. The fixtures are Portugal's final games before the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which may be the 37-year-old's last chance to win the tournament.

But before the legendary forward joined up with his national squad, he jetted off with his partner to relax for a few days. Rodriguez shared a series of pictures of their weekend away on her Instagram page.

In one of the photos, she showed off her new tattoo, which featured the word 'mama' on her arm.

Rodriguez and Ronaldo have five children together. Cristiano Jr, Eva and Mateo were born via surrogate mothers, while Rodriguez gave birth to Alana Martina five years ago and Bella Esmerelda earlier this year.

The couple revealed in April that one of their baby twins died during child birth in April, which brought the football community together in grief.

Bruno Fernandes defends on-field relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo who enjoyed weekend away with Georgina Rodriguez

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's time away with Georgina Rodriguez, he has now joined up with his national squad for their big Nations League encounters.

Portugal are among the favorites to win the FIFA World Cup later this year, but there are questions over Ronaldo and Fernandes and whether they can combine to deliver the goods.

Fernandes' Manchester United form has declined since the five-time Ballon d'Or winner arrived at Old Trafford last summer, but the 27-year-old isn't concerned by the blip.

The playmaker told The Athletic:

"Most of my assists last season were for him, so I don't think (it is fair). I just had a poor season in terms of my own numbers. I don't think it is about Cristiano or myself.

"Before he came, I was also taking the penalties, but I had two chances to take the penalties last season and I missed both. So I cannot blame Cristiano for taking penalties, especially when he scores them.

"When I missed against Arsenal in April, it was him who gave me the ball and said, 'Go yourself and score'. I missed but I felt that he trusted me to be the one to step up and score in the big moment. So I don't think it is because of Cristiano, it is because I didn't do the best in myself in some moments to get goals or assists."

