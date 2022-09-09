Jamie Redknapp 'rescued' mid-air by Arsenal star's stunning British Airways WAG 

Jamie Redknapp was rescued mid-air by Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's WAG while flying to the Maldives.

Redknapp was traveling to the Maldives on a British Airways flight. Georgina Irwin, WAG of Aaron Ramsdale, was a flight attendant for the plane as she works for the airline.

Redknapp's son Raphael needed a change of garments after suffering a toilet mishap. The former England footballer was not very used to changing his baby's clothes but went on to the cubicle to get it done anyway.

When he found himself clueless and in jeopardy. Irwin came to his rescue and helped him out.

Here's what Redknapp later said while describing the incident (via The Sun):

"I get into the cubicle and I get more than I bargained for. It was like an explosion in a Nutella office. It is everywhere. And now I’m looking at it thinking, ‘I’m not equipped for this.’”

Irwin also helped Redknapp get cleaned up, as she said to the Sky Sports pundit:

“Georgina touches me on the side and says, ‘You’ve got poo in your ear, Jamie.’”

Irwin is a flight attendant for British Airways and is the co-owner of sportswear brand GYMGENETIX.

She also keeps herself extremely fit and often flaunts images of her well-toned body on social media.

Irwin recently got married to 24-year-old Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. Bothe halves of the couple announced their engagement on social media by posting images and videos.

Ramsdale has got off to a great start to his club campaign with the Gunners as the Emirates-based side currently sit at the top spot of the Premier League table with 15 points from their first six league games of the season.

Arsenal legend Theirry Henry assesses the club's recent form

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry

Arsenal have thus made a near-perfect start to their Premier League campaign and the current league leaders.

The likes of Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and others have been very impressive for the club.

However, Thierry Henry, the legendary French striker, didn't have such high hopes for the club ahead of the season as he told CBS Sport:

"The team is different. When you get the likes of Gabriel Jesus, you get Saliba, that can allow you to play higher, and Odegaard the way he is right now, and still Bukayo Saka.... I didn't believe for a very long time that we could do something.: (h/t Mirror)

