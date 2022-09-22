Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez's girlfriend gives verdict on English weather and posts image in stunning black dress

Muri Lopez Benitez, the girlfriend of Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez, recently gave her verdict on the weather in Manchester.

Martinez and Lopez have been in a relationship since their teens. The pair recently shifted base from the Netherlands to the UK as the Argentine defender completed a €47 million move from Ajax to United.

Benitez happens to be a model and a professional dancer. She was recently asked in an Instagram Q&A session about the weather in Manchester. Benitez gave a positive reply, saying;

"It's beautiful and the weather... (rain emoji)." (H/t dailystar.co.uk)

It seems like the pair are settling down to life in the UK very well. Martinez has been absolutely fantastic for the Red Devils since his move to the club.

He, along with Raphael Varane, have formed a formidable defensive duo. Their performances have forced Erik ten Hag to keep club captain Harry Maguire on the bench.

The former Ajax player has reunited with Ten Hag at Old Trafford and has played eight games for Manchester United so far this season.

Rio Ferdinand believes Erik ten Hag will sell Manchester United captain Harry Maguire next season

Harry Maguire has lost his place in the starting XI under Ten Hag, with the Dutch coach preferring the reliable duo of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez over the club captain.

Th make things worse for the 29-year-old, the Red Devils have lost all four games Maguire has started for them so far this season.

Rio Ferdinand believes that Ten Hag will let his captain leave next season if there's a buyer for the Englishman, as he said on his YouTube channel 'FIVE':

"If there is takers I think Erik ten Hag lets him go. I think he’ll want to go, if he isn’t playing I don’t think he wants to sit there – there are other people who have chosen to sit there when they aren’t playing and that’s fine, but I don’t think Harry Maguire is one of those guys. He loves football and wants to play, and he’ll have an open and honest conversation with the manager.”

