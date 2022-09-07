2018 World Cup final referee Nestor Pitana married to stunning OnlyFans model who often shares steamy social media snaps

Nestor Pitana notably officiated the 2018 World Cup final, which saw France beat Croatia 4-2 in a remarkably exciting showdown that took place in Moscow. However, the Argentine referee also made headlines after he tied the knot with stunning blonde Romi Ortega, who is now an OnlyFans model.

They got married back in 2015, right after Pitana got his refereeing debut on the global stage in Brazil during the 2014 World Cup. A picture of the duo at the airport went viral, after which they went public with their budding romance.

The referee, who was married prior to his engagement with his current wife, remarkably announced his wedding after officiating a match between Racing Club and Rosario Central. Pitana notably spoke to the camera (via Daily Star), saying:

"Honey, I send you a big kiss and Sunday you'll be my wife. I love you and be happy!”

In the years that have passed since their wedding, the couple have had two children together. Romi Ortega also set up an OnlyFans page, which is said to be offering steamy content for $29, according to her official account on the site. The stunning OnlyFans model also shared steamy snaps on social media, with her Twitter account filled with media.

Nestor Pitana misses out on World Cup 2022, with referee list released

A list of 36 referees to officiate this year's World Cup has been released by FIFA, with many notable names making the cut. Popular Premier League referees Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor were included alongside Clement Turpin, who officiated the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Nestor Pitana was not picked by FIFA, which will see him miss out on officiating the upcoming tournament. He won't be the only notable referee missing out on the competition, with Felix Brych - IFFHS World's Best Referee - also failing to make the cut. Bjorn Kuipers, who officiated the final of the EURO 2020 game between Italy and England, might have been an addition, but he has since retired from the game.

The list will also include female referees, which will break new boundaries for a FIFA World Cup. Notable referees, including Stephanie Frappart, Salima Mukansanga, and Yoshimi Yamashita, have been included alongside three others.

