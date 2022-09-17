"And he just goes down on one knee" - Throwback to when Jennifer Lopez revealed the perfect proposal planned by then-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez in an interview with Jimmy Fallon from 2019

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in September 2019, pop icon Jennifer Lopez narrated an ideal proposal planned by her ex-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

On the show, Jimmy revealed to J.Lo that her then-fiance spilled the beans about their engagement to him in April 2019. With fans in attendance, Jimmy instigated to find out Jennifer's version of the story.

Jennifer obliged, narrating the romantic engagement episode, saying:

"We went away for the weekend. And, you know, we were walking on the beach and he was just trying to be romantic. He set up eating outside by ourselves and then all of a sudden he's like, "Let's go by the fire."

"I was like, "okay." And, he starts, like, saying something like, "When did you know I was crazy?" or something like that,. Like, he was like almost nervous."

I said, "Pretty much the whole time. I know you are crazy. I know what I'm signing up for." And he just goes down on one knee. And, I was like, "What-What are you- What are you doing?"

Of course! Jennifer said, "Yes!"

And the rest is history.

According to US Weekly, Jennifer Lopez was unaware that Alex Rodriguez intended to pop the question to her while they were holidaying in the lovely Baker's Bay in the Bahamas.

Jennifer added:

"Afterwards, we were so happy. It was like we're waiting for that. We knew, I guess, eventually we were going to get there but it's great. It was awesome."

Now, let's hear Alex's side of the story about what it was like to propose to J.Lo.

Alex Rodriguez revealed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon about extensive rehearsal sessions before proposing Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez described how he proposed to J.Lo during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April 2019.

Alex claimed that he practiced for three consecutive days with his assistant, Ashley, before proposing to Jennifer. Moreover, in order to have the ideal lighting for the photos, he googled the perfect time for the sunset.

It is truly unbelievable that Alex and Jennifer mutually parted ways in April 2021. Currently, J.Lo. is married to Emmy Award winner Ben Affleck while A-Rod is enjoying his single life.

