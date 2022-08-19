Arsenal star gets engaged to stunning British Airways stewardess who co-owns sportswear brand 

Arsenal shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale recently got engaged to his girlfriend Georgina Irwin.

Ramsdale broke the news of him tying the knot with his girlfriend via Instagram. Irwin is a flight attendant for British Airways and is the co-owner of the sportswear brand Gymnetix.

Ramsdale started off his 2022-23 English Premier League campaign with Arsenal in style. The Gunners have managed to collect six points from their first two games of the season.

Life off the field seems to be going well for the shot-stopper as well as he is now engaged as well. Here's what the 24-year-old wrote in his recent Instagram post:

"Forever and always has a nice ring to it 🤍11.08.22."

Irwin posted photos and videos of her engagement ceremony with the goalkeeper on her social media account as well.

Irwin can be seen wearing a diamond ring in these photos. Other than her engagement clips, Irwin often posts pictures of herself in various locations across the globe. One can understand that being a flight attendant, she gets to travel the world.

A co-owner of the sportswear brand, Irwin seems to be in good shape as well. She flaunts her fit body by taking photos of herself in bikinis.

Ramsdale, meanwhile, will look to seal his spot as the No.1 choice goalkeeper for the Three Lions in the upcoming 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Jordan Pickford is seemingly manager Gareth Southgate's pick for the spot.

Ramsdale, however, has established himself as one of the finest goalkeepers in the Premier League with stunning performances. He is a serious contender to be the first-choice goalkeeper for England in the upcoming World Cup.

Arsenal face Fulham in the Premier League next

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have gotten off to a flying start to their Premier League 2022-23 campaign as the Gunners have won both of their games so far.

After a 2-0 away win against Crystal Palace on the opening day of the season, the London-based side put away Leicester City 4-2 in their first home game of the season.

New signing Gabriel Jesus got on the scoresheet for the Gunners as the former Manchester City man registered a brace. They currently sit in second spot in the league table and will take on Fulham next.

Fulham, meanwhile, are in the No.13 spot at the moment. They have drawn both of their games so far.

It is the end of the road for Neymar and Bruna Biancardi! More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy