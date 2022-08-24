Arsenal target's gorgeous WAG visited Emirates 3 years ago before they started dating

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto has lined up at Arsenal's homeground, the Emirates, three times in his career so far. However, even before the Portuguese's first appearance at the Gunners' Stadium, his WAG Carolina Silva had already visited their homeground.

The Daily Star revealed that back when Neto was still playing for Serie A side Lazio and hadn't gotten his first taste of Premier League football, Silva had taken a tour of the Emirates. The Portuguese model visited London in April 2019 and still has the stories on her Instagram account where she captured Arsenal's homeground.

The Wolves winger then signed for the West Midlands club a few months later in August for a price tag of nearly €18 million. Silva and Neto are believed to have been dating since the start of the year, but only recently made their love public, in June. In pre-season, the pair toured around the United States and posted pictures from their trip to Orlando and Miami.

Silva's IG story of the Emirates posted back in 2019

The 22-year-old Arsenal target took to Instagram and wrote:

"Thank you for everything, may it always be so. I LOVE YOU."

The Portuguese model, who has a following of under 22k, did not hold back in acknowledging and reciprocating the same. She wrote:

"Thank you for making me the happiest woman in the world. Always together! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MY LOVE."

According to The Athletic, the Wolves winger is a top target for Arsenal who are working on sending Nicolas Pepe out on loan before they bring Neto in. He is one of Bruno Lage's most important players and the player's agent Jorge Mendes is in conversations with the two clubs to facilitate the deal.

The Portuguese star has made 96 appearances for the Molineux outfit in the last three seasons and has contributed 11 goals and 12 assists. If the Wolves forward ends up moving to the Emirates, his girlfriend will surely enjoy the move, getting to relive her fond memories of the north London stadium quite regularly.

Pedro Neto has been an admirer of Arsenal and Arsene Wenger

The Gunners will hardly have any problems in sorting out the personal terms of their target's contract if the West Midlands club agree to a transfer. Neto had earlier expressed his admiration for Arsenal and their style of play under legendary manager Arsene Wenger.

Back in 2020, while speaking on the talkSPORT program, the 22-year-old revealed that the north London club were his favorite side. He said, via the Daily Star:

"When I was a kid, my favourite team in England was Arsenal. With Arsene Wenger, beside winning trophies, I thought they played really good football."

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor



Would you like to see him at Arsenal?



📸 @footballdaily Pedro Neto for £50m.Would you like to see him at Arsenal?

Well, Mikel Arteta's side have looked quite impressive and potent themselves so far in the new campaign. They are the only side who have won all three of their starting fixtures in the Premier League so far. There's no doubt that Neto will be taking a big step in his career should he move from Molineux to the Emirates this season.

