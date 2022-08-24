 Barcelona defender Gerard Pique spotted attending wedding with girlfriend Clara Chia; pictures emerge

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique attended a friend’s wedding with his new partner Clara Chia on the Costa Brava, Hola (via El Nacional) has informed. The pair were photographed walking together, through the countryside, on their way to the wedding venue.

The Barcelona center-back ended his 11-year relationship with Shakira earlier this summer. The former power couple have two children together, nine-year-old Milan and seven-year-old Sasha. The Barca defender is yet to make a public announcement about seeing someone new, but courtesy of the Spanish press, photos have emerged of his current partner.

Pique was photographed attending a wedding with his 23-year-old girlfriend Clara Chia. The Public Relations student wore a stunning long, striped, multi-colored dress, did not have a hair-do, and had little makeup on, especially for a wedding. Her look complimented her partner brilliantly, who wore a black suit with a white shirt, but no tie.

Riqui Puig part of the reason behind Pique and Clara’s relationship

Gerard Pique and Clara Chia are seemingly dating, and Vanitatis (via Spanish outlet Marca) has unearthed the origin story of the blooming romance. According to the outlet, which gathered information from sources close to the player, the defender’s relationship with Clara started long before his separation from Shakira.

Barça Spaces @BarcaSpaces



I can’t believe he moved on already. I hope Shakira is doing well. 📸 Pique and his new girlfriendI can’t believe he moved on already. I hope Shakira is doing well. 📸 Pique and his new girlfriend 💭 I can’t believe he moved on already. I hope Shakira is doing well. 😔 https://t.co/NkWwI336nH

Former Barcelona player Riqui Puig seemingly played a part in instigating their relationship. According to a source, it all started at a party. The source said:

“Clara was a waitress in one of the clubs where Pique went to party with Riqui Puig and other teammates. It was an immediate crush.

“At that time, rumors of a break-up with the singer were already strong, what we didn't know was that the relationship was already broken and they were living separately.”

The source continued:

“Riqui, his sister Carlota and his girlfriend Gemma Iglesias are all part of Clara's gang. One of the reasons they went out to this place was so that Clara would feel more accompanied, as well as the privacy advantages that having her behind the bar gave them.”

Clara, who is originally from Barcelona, is an employee of the Barca defender’s production company, Kosmos. It is believed that the player has already introduced her to his parents and children.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sushan Chakraborty