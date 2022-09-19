"Every time I see him I tell you're so good looking" - Businesswomen Barbara Corcoran once charmed Alex Rodriguez during a live interview in a bid to display her selling tactics

Businesswoman and investor Barbara Corcoran made an appearance on the podcast called "The Corp With A-Rod and Big Cat" in January 2019. She was interviewed by former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez and Big Cat of Barstool Sports.

Barbara discussed her career journey, how she strives as a female entrepreneur, and what it takes to be motivated in business on the podcast.

Among the slew of things she chose to speak about, one of them was charming Alex Rodriguez in a bid to display her selling tactics. It was a question from Big Cat's end which led to this exciting conversation.

Big Cat asked Barbara about being a woman entrepreneur in a male-dominated society.

Most women speak about the disadvantages. However, level-headed Barbara Corcoran didn't shy away from revealing how being a woman has its fair share of advantages.

Barbara said:

"There's a huge advantage of being a woman. You can flatter men. Men are easy to sell. I mean look at me with Alex Rodriguez. Everytime I see him, I tell him you are so good looking. I mean I just say it because he melts. And then, I'm like, if I wanted to sell him something, I have a double chance of selling. You can't pull that off with a girl, they will slap you in the face."

Multi-millionaire Barbara Corcoran's success story is an inspiration to aspiring female entrepreneurs. From being a waitress at 23 to building her real estate firm, Corcoran Group, she is truly indomitable.

Alex Rodriguez is an excellent interviewer who added excitement to the podcast with his insightful questions

Alex is an incredible interviewer, who asks intelligent questions, and as a result, he provides his audience with a ton of value.

On "The Corp With A-Rod and Big Cat," Alex asked Barbara an insightful question:

"Let me ask you Barb. If you were back to that young lady and knew what you know now, and you're broke and you are back to being a 23-year-old waitress, what would you do right now to start your business?"

Barabara responded by saying:

"If I was back to that young age, I would sell something I could afford."

She continued:

"I would find a way to go and buy apples wholesale. Sell them on the corner where the overhead is low so that I could get up and charge on it. And, I would find something where I'm the boss. The one thing I didn't enjoy in the 22 jobs I had before I found real estate is that I never liked my bosses."

It was great listening to Alex Rodriguez and Barbara Corcoran exchange insights. Both share a humble past but chose to go against the odds and reach the pinnacle of success.

