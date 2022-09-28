"Everything I go through is reflected in the lyrics I write" - Shakira opens up on new song lyrics and explains if they refer to ex Gerard Pique

Shakira has appeared to refer to ex-partner Gerard Pique, the Barcelona defender, in her latest song. The pair split earlier this year after the footballer reportedly cheated on her.

The pop singer has come out with a new song, with lyrics that seem to be directed at Pique.

In Te Felicito (I Congratulate You), Shakira's words, loosely translated, read:

"To make you whole; I broke myself in pieces; I was warned, but I didn't take heed; Don't tell me you're sorry; I know you well and I know you're lying."

While discussing the lyrics and if they were intended for Pique, Shakira told Elle magazine (via Mirror) that she prefers to speak through her songs.

She did not confirm if they were directed at the Barcelona defender, but said:

"I can only say that either consciously or subconsciously, everything I feel, everything I go through is reflected in the lyrics I write, in the videos I make. When the glove fits, it fits. Like I said before, my music is that channel."

Shakira on her breakup with Barcelona defender

Shakira spoke about her breakup with Elle earlier this month but did not share much detail. She repeated that she would not be sharing too the exact reason for the split as things are still 'raw and new' for her.

She said:

"I think that those details are somehow too private to share, at least at this very moment — everything is so raw and new. I can only say that I put everything I had into this relationship and my family."

However, she hinted at regret that she put her career in second gear as she wanted Pique to continue playing.

"I put my career in second gear and I came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love. Thanks to that, my kids were able to have a present mom, and I have this amazing bond with them that is unbreakable and that sustains us. You know, that is it. That's all I can say."

Pique has not been a regular for Barcelona this season. He has played just one match in the league and has come off the bench once in the Champions League.

