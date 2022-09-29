"FIFA 23 had other plans for me" - Dani Dyer's TikTok account shows boyfriend, West Ham footballer Jarrod Bowen, ignoring her and playing FIFA 

West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen had his priorities sorted after returning home from international duty. He chose to play FIFA 23 rather than spend time with his stunning girlfriend, Dani Dyer.

Dyer is a former "Love Island" contestant and is currently Bowen's partner. The Englishman was recently called up for the Three Lions' matches against Italy and Germany in the UEFA Nations League.

The player, however, didn't play a single minute during those games. While many might have expected him to spend time with his gorgeous partner upon returning home, Bowen chose to play FIFA 23.

The popular video game is set to be released on September 30. However, some have been granted early access to the game, including almost every Premier League player.

Being a West Ham United player, Bowen had that privilege. Needless to say, the player seems to be utilizing every bit of it.

Dyer posted a video on her TikTok account, captioning:

“So excited to see my boyfriend, but Fifa 23 had other plans for me.”

Jarrod Bowen has endured a difficult start to his campaign so far this season. He is yet to score a single goal or provide an assist across all competitions.

The Hammers have also struggled to get going this term. They currently sit 18th in the Premier League with only four points from seven games.

David Moyes' side will next face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on October 1.

West Ham United manager David Moyes addressed his team's struggles this campaign

West Ham United manager David Moyes addressed his team's troubles in the Premier League after a disappointing 1-0 loss to Everton on September 18. Here's what the former Manchester United manager told reporters after the game (via Daily Mail):

"If you look back, we felt we were dropping down and we were aware of that and we were trying to improve it. I recognized it probably February time that we weren't quite as strong. We chose not to bring anyone in in January and I could see it."

Moyes added:

"But we got to a European semi-final, we were challenging until the last 20 minutes of the Premier League season to be sixth. We weren't dropping away that far. We were challenging, but I just had a sense we were needing new players and a lot of those players played today.

"I need them, I need them to play at their best. I have seen the performances a lot of those players can put in. I am the one who takes the responsibility and I have got to get them back at that level quickly."

