"Fulfilling her WAG duties" - Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez's ex-girlfriend Kathryne Padgett hangs out with sister Raegan Padgett during the Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics game

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez's ex-girlfriend Kathryne Padgett was spotted attending the Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics game with sister Raegan Padgett last week at Globe Life Field.

Kathryne took to her Instagram Story to post a slew of updates. In one of her IG Stories, she posted a photo of her sister, Raegan, and wrote:

"Fulfilling her WAG duties."

Shea Langeliers with his fiance Raegan Padgett; Kathryne Padgett's Instagram Story on September 13, 2022

Not many MLB fans know that Kathryne's sister, Raegan Padgett, is engaged to Oakland Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers. Shea and Raegan got engaged in January 2022 after being romantically involved with each other for four long years!

"My partner in all things, the truest friend I’ve ever had, and the absolute love of my life! Shea Langeliers, you are undeniably one of a kind and I’m truly in awe of God’s goodness to place such an incredible person in my life! I love you with every part of me!!!!"

"Shea planned the most thoughtful day- proposing in my MawMaw’s backyard, my absolute favorite place in the world, on “the heart”. We had the sweetest evening with just us and our families celebrating, and nothing I’d ever imagined could have been more perfect! A day I will never forget!" - @Raegan Padgett

After splitting with the former Yankees slugger, Alex Rodriguez, Kathryne Padgett seemed to have moved on quickly.

Kathryne and Alex Rodriguez called it quits after a short-lived affair

Alex Rodriguez with his ex-girlfriend Kathryne Padgett at a NBA game.

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez garnered a lot of eyeballs when he started dating 25-year-old Kathryne Padgett. Speculation began when they were first spotted together in January 2022 during an NFL game.

Kathryne and Alex went on to attend many NBA games together as well.

The internet went crazy when they jetted off on a European holiday in 2022 to spend the summer unwinding in retreat.

"How I recommend walking the streets of France." - @Kathryne Padgett

Recently, Rodriguez and Padgett went on to attend the Baseball HOF in Cooperstown, where Kathryne posed for the cameras with Hall Of Famer David Ortiz.

"Hall of Fame weekend." - @Kathryne Padgett

Just as MLB fans were beginning to think Alex is in a stable relationship with Kathryne, the news of the pair parting ways hit the press.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far